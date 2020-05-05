From the bunker: Tolands win at Cane Creek

Somehow in all the confusion or non-confusion of the current pandemic, I missed the story of the April senior two-man tournament out at Cane Creek. It was a beautiful day, and there was some great food as well at the Fort McClellan senior two-man.
Frank Toland and David Toland teamed up to edge Chip Howell and Bob Mozakowski to win the First Flight. The team of Randy Brown and Danny Waddell won the Second Flight.
Cane Creek hosts this event the first Monday each month, and it has become one of the more popular events during the pandemic. Single carts are used as needed, and great caution is taken to make sure things are as clean as they can be.
Tour information
The Calhoun County golf tour has seen all of its April and May events postponed. For now, the Silver Lakes Championship on June 13-14 is the soonest event that hasn’t been delayed.
The Good Faith Property & Realty top 10 Calhoun County Tour golfers from 2019: 1. Ty Cole, 2,180 points; 2. Jeremy McGatha, 1827; 3. Gary Wiggington, 1,717; 4. Brennan Clay, 1,477; 5. Randy Lipscomb, 1,005; 6. Adrian Geeting, 925; 7. Daniel Black, 915; 8. Justin Graveman, 913; 9. Dalton Chandler, 788; 10. Chad Calvert, 750.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational will be May 29-31. It is a 54-hole event for the Calhoun County Golf Tour. There will be an ACC junior tournament June 13.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
Gary Thomas won first place in the April 25 dogfight with plus-2 points. Second place went to Charles Carden with a score of even.
The April 26 dogfight was won by Roger Smith with plus-6 points. Second place went to Mark Gaines with plus-4 points. Third place was split three ways between Jerre Dingler, Chris Reaves and Steve Mullendore.
Last Thursday afternoon’s nine-hole scramble was won by the team of Chad Mullinax, Tyler Wells, Blake Gilmore and Jeremy Beck. They won a chip-off over the team of Jimbo Phillips, Brett Wells, Mike Beck and Derek Mastin. Both teams shot 5-under par.
The Calhoun County Championship will be Aug. 8-9.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf.
Bill Curry was on fire with his golf game April 30 as he posted plus-10 points to roll to a victory in that day’s dogfight. Danny Stephens was second with plus-3 points. Clark Taylor was third with plus-1 point.
Bill Turner won the April 28 dogfight with plus-6 points. Dennis Moyer, Amos Kirkpatrick and Bill Curry tied for second place with plus-4 points each.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be June 1. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m. There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over off of the red tees.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
Cider Ridge was named one of the 10 best public golf courses in Alabama by Best Things Alabama 2019.
Kids play free after 12 p.m. with a paying adult.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Piedmont High School golf fundraiser will be held June 27 at 1 p.m. at Pine Hill. It will be a three-person scramble with two mulligans included. The cost is $60 a person and includes lunch and cart fees.
Contact Pine Hill Country Club or Horace Bramblett at 256-447-2829 for further information. You can also purchase a sponsorship.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be July 25-26.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
The 2020 membership card is on sale and it features discounts on green fees, merchandise and dining at all the Robert Trent Jones locations.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
The Silver Lakes Invitational will be June 13-14.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
