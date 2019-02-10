There are a lot of great golf courses in our county, and as the weather appears to be warming up, it has me reflecting of my favorite hole on each course.
At Silver Lakes, it is the par-4 No. 9 hole on the Heartbreaker. The water hugs the entire length of the hole. You have to hit your drive over the water and then back over the water again as your second shot searches for the green. It is a great view of the mountains in the distance, the clubhouse and the sparkling water.
There is the well-thought-out zig-zag-zig par-5 No. 8 hole at Cane Creek. The average golfer has to hit three irons to just get to the green. If you try to cut any corners, you could end up in disaster. A creek down the side of the fairway complicates things. However, when mad dog Kenny Szuch took out most of the trees on the course, it opened things up a bit and getting to the green and over the creek is a better possibility.
Indian Oaks has a small downhill par-3 No. 10 hole with water next to the green. You feel like you could almost putt it down the hill and get it there. Everything funnels to the hole, so just hit the ball and you are there.
It is another par-3 at Cider Ridge. We are talking about the waterfall hole at No. 12. There is water in front, but the hole plays straight downhill, and if you leave it short, it is bad news. Hit it a little left and use the bank to slide the ball toward the hole.
No. 15 at the Anniston Country Club is a par-3 that plays virtually straight up hill and you will not see where your ball lands until you climb the hill. You cannot hit too far, because the road and out-of-bounds are right behind the green.
The par-3 No. 3 at “The Hill” is one of my favorites. You just do not want to go left and the sand trap in front of the green carefully guards the hole. It is a narrow fairway that rewards the straight shot.
I like the par-4 10th hole at Pine Hill. You can drive the green if you can fly over the water in front of the green. You cannot see the water from the tee, so you better be sure or you can turn a birdie attempt into a double-bogey in a hurry.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. On May 3, the ERA King UCP tournament will be held.
On May 4-5, it will be the ACC Club Championships, and on May 31-June 2, it will be the Wilfred Galbraith ACC Invitational. On June 15-16, it will be the ACC parent-child tournament.
The Sunny King Classic will be July 12-14, and on Aug. 17-18, it will be the ACC four-ball invitational.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
There are dogfights each Saturday and Sunday.
The Calhoun County Championship is scheduled for Aug. 10-11. The “Buddy Moore” will be held Aug. 24-25 and the Calhoun County match-play event will be Sept 7-8.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 8 a.m. with a tee time of 8:30.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Mar 4. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
The Cane Creek Invitational has moved in the Calhoun County Tour schedule so that it will be the first event of the year. It now sits in the March 23-24 time slot.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): There is a special “Bring Your Buddy” package in place that includes 18 holes of golf, cart, range balls and beverages and chicken wings after the round.
Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. On Monday-Thursday, these special rates are $35 a person, and on Friday-Sunday the rates are $39 a person.
Twilight golf begins at 3 p.m. each day and starts at noon Tuesday and Thursday. On Monday-Thursday, the cost is $37 and Friday through Saturday the cost is $41.
You can currently play all day at a special rate. On Monday through Thursday the rate is $55 and Friday through Sunday the rate is just $65.
It will be Taylor Made Demo Day on Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A Callaway Demo Day is set for March 3.
The Cider Ridge Invitational will be May 4-5.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.
The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
If you are ready to get some new clubs or you have some brand -name clubs you are not using, give the clubhouse a call and see if there is a possible deal to be made.
On July 27-28, the Pine Hill Invitational will be held.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. March 5 is the next scheduled date for 2019.
It's time to sign up for the 2019 Trail Card. You can do it online. Trail Card winter rates are $29.95 plus tax for 18 holes plus cart on weekdays and $39.95 on weekends.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail card.
There is a senior two-person scramble to be held Feb. 19 and March 19. All times are a 10 a.m. shotgun start.
The Deep Freeze Backward three-person scramble will be Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.
The County Two-Man event will be April 6-7 in 2019, and the RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be June 22-23.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Tom Maharrey won the first flight in the recent event at Gadsden Country Club. Bobby Vinson was second, and Ken Green and Paul Baker tied for third place. Larry Howard won the second flight. Bob Majors and Ron Fleming tied for second
Cider Ridge will host the next SSGA event Feb. 11.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
The course will host a two-man scramble senior tournament on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a 10 a.m. shotgun start, with registration by 8:30 a.m. The entry fee is $30 each, and this includes lunch and prize payout. The number of flights will be determined by the number of teams, with a minimum of two. Players must be at least 50 years old. Contact Ted Law at Indian Oaks.
