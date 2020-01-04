From the Bunker: Thinking about those one-shot wonders

I was recently reading something on the internet that there was a list of top 10 golf shots on the PGA last year and it brought me back to my level of golf play. I am a hacker, so much so that the golfing Gods know when I am coming and they start reacting to just keep me off the course.
I hardly ever find time to play, but the last five times I have signed up to play at Pine Hill it has rained like a hurricane. Twice at the Toys for Kids tournament in December a year ago and three times with a Parker Memorial tournament in the summer of last year.
The Toys for Kids tournament was backed up two weekends and finally I dropped out due to schedule issues the third week. The weather was perfect for week three!
In my version of a hacker, I like par-3 holes. It is our only chance to really feel like a pro. We only have to come up with the one perfect shot and then we have an easy birdie putt. On the par-4s and 5s, you have to have at least two very good shots at a birdie. The goal for us hackers is to have that one-shot wonder.
You know — you hit it high and it goes right at the hole. You twirl your club, pick up your tee and you stare it down. It hits the green, backs up about three feet and is two feet from the hole. Then you confidently walk to your bag, stick you club in and ride to the green. Then you get to go up and mark your ball, do a little green repair and begin praying that you don’t miss the two footer and ruin everything.
In saying this, my very favorite hole is No. 10 at Indian Oaks. It is downhill, the usual 110 to 125 yards, and everything funnels toward the green. There is a lake to the left at the bottom, but it rarely comes into my play with my swing. That is my best chance at a hole-in-one. Sometimes you can bring out the old putter and give it a good whack and let the terrain take over.
Then there is No. 7 at “The Hill.” It is slightly uphill and you cannot see the playing surface if the ball were to hit on the green. It is always fun coming up in the golf cart and seeing the green emerge and looking to see if the ball somehow went in the hole.
No. 16 at the Anniston Country Club is a par-3 that makes you feel like you are hitting to a green on top of a mountain. You are almost hitting it straight up the hill, and if you are short, you can roll back down or have a horribly tough second shot. If you hit it too far, then you are on the street and your ball can roll all the way down to Oxford before it stops.
No. 17 at Cider Ridge has the best view and goes well with my slice. The hole is to the right on the side of the mountain and if you go too far right the hill will knock it down. If you don’t hit it hard enough then you roll down the hill and face a tough uphill second shot.
All the holes at the Par-3 Course at Silver Lakes give you the chance to experience greatness. The nine holes are just refreshing to play and experience great views.
Finally, sliding over to Cane Creek there is No. 3 where you have to hit over the creek back towards the club house. You can find the creek, the street, the No. 1 tee box, the 18th green and all sorts of disaster if your shot goes wayward.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. The ERA King UCP Charity Event will be May 1, 2020, at 9 a.m. It is the eighth annual event and will be a four-man scramble.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart. The Thursday afternoon scramble has been shut down until the spring.
Charles Carden won first place with plus-1 point in the Dec. 28 dogfight. Second place with even was Ted Heim. Sunday's dogfight was won by Tanner Wells with plus-11 points. Second place went to Andy Jenkins at plus-3 points.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with a cart is just $28. There is a winter special rate in place from noon to close Monday through Friday. You can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf.
Brandon Whitman and Bill Curry tied for first place in the Dec. 28 scramble with plus-3 points. Chris Baker was third at plus-2 points and Dennis Moyer was fourth at plus-1 point.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Jan. 6. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m. There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
Cider Ridge was named one of the 10 best public golf courses in Alabama by Best Things Alabama 2019.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
They are offering a winter membership, featuring unlimited golf through Feb. 29, 2020, at nine RTJ sites. Call the clubhouse for more information.
The 2020 membership card is on sale and it features discounts on green fees, merchandise and dining at all the Robert Trent Jones locations.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.