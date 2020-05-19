From the Bunker: The Masters during football season? That'll be something

The PGA’s most recent schedule shows the PGA tournament being held the week of Aug. 3-9. The U.S. Open will be Sept. 9-14, with the Masters set for Nov. 9-15.
It will be interesting to see those tournaments will be viewed on television during NFL and NCAA football games on the weekend.
It will be quite a contrast with the fast-paced loud crowd noise of a football game on one television and the quite slow-paced peaceful round of golf — for those of you that have more than one tv on at a time.
The plan is to have no fans the first few weeks and then gradually allow fans. There will be some serious testing of the golfers, caddies, etc., before the event and during the event. The big question is what happens if someone tests positive?
PGA's 2020 summer schedule
—June 8-14: Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club
—June 15-21: RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links,
—June 22-28: Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands,
—July 2-5: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club,
—July 6-12: John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run,
—July 13-19: the Memorial Tournament
—July 20-26: 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities,
—July 27-Aug. 2: World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational,
—July 27-Aug. 2: Barracuda Championship, Truckee, California
—Aug. 3-9: PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
—Aug. 10-16: Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, North Carolina
—Aug. 17-23: THE NORTHERN TRUST, TPC Boston,
—Aug. 24-30: BMW Championship,
—Aug. 31-Sept. 7: TOUR Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia
Tour information
The Calhoun County golf tour has seen all of its April and May events postponed. For now, the Silver Lakes Championship on June 13-14 is the soonest event that hasn’t been delayed.
The Good Faith Property & Realty top 10 Calhoun County Tour golfers from 2019: 1. Ty Cole, 2,180 points; 2. Jeremy McGatha, 1,827; 3. Gary Wiggington, 1,717; 4. Brennan Clay, 1,477; 5. Randy Lipscomb, 1,005; 6. Adrian Geeting, 925; 7. Daniel Black, 915; 8. Justin Graveman, 913; 9. Dalton Chandler, 788; 10. Chad Calvert, 750.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational will be July 10-12. It is a 54-hole event for the Calhoun County Golf Tour. There will be an ACC Country Club Junior tournament June 13.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
The Calhoun County Championship will be Aug. 8-9. The Buddy Moore will be Aug. 22-23.
Byron Preston won first place with plus-7 points to win the May 9 dogfight. Second place with plus-5 points went to Mark Gaines. Third place was taken by Jeff Norred, who had plus-3 points.
Sunday's May 10 dogfight was a tie with Bob Hollingsworth and Jerre Dingler with both shooting plus-3 points.
The May 14 nine-hole scramble went to the team of Tanner Wells, Jimbo Phillips, Jared Waits and Joe McGuire at 8-under par. Second place went to the team of Tyler Dopson, Byron Preston, Brett Wells and Jeff Nored after a chip-off, at 7-under par.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8:00 to 5:00 Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union Senior two-man scramble tournament will be June 1. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m. There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up. There is cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
John Doss, Clark Taylor and Larry Whitman all had plus-3 points to win the May 12 dog fight. Ralph Aldis placed fourth with plus-2 points.
Whitman won the May 14 dog fight as he posted plus-5 points. He was two points better than Bill Barker and three points better than Aldis.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
Cider Ridge was named one of the 10 best public golf courses in Alabama by Best Things Alabama 2019.
Kids play free after 12 p.m. with a paying adult.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Piedmont High School Golf fundraiser will be June 27 at 1 p.m. at Pine Hill. It will be a three-person scramble with two mulligans included. The cost is $60 a person which includes lunch and cart fees.
Contact Pine Hill Country Club or Horace Bramblett at 256-447-2829 for further information. You can also purchase a sponsorship.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be July 25-26.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
The 2020 membership card is on sale and it features discounts on green fees, merchandise and dining at all the Robert Trent Jones locations.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
The Silver Lakes Invitational will be June 13-14.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
