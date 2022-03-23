From the Bunker: The Cole-Wigington storyline hasn't changed in eight years

I began writing this column in 2014 and, with the 2022 Calhoun County Golf Tour season just weeks away, it’s time to reflect a bit. I have covered 62 tournaments in my time here with The Star.
Thirty-six of those events have been won by Ty Cole or Gary Wigington. You could almost write the same story at the beginning of each golf tournament and then just change the scores as you can count on the two battling down the stretch on the second day with one or the other pulling out a narrow victory.
Cole has won five player-of-the-year titles during that stretch with Wigington winning twice.
Dalton Chandler exploded on the scene in 2017. As a college kid at the time, he won four times and took player-of-the-year honors. He has six wins during my time here at The Star.
Brennan Clay has won three times — all in the last two years — and has emerged as someone who is capable of changing the storyline from week-to-week.
Time changes things and it keeps on moving forward. The amount of practice time these golfers can get in has a direct correlation to their success on the tour.
As we get ready to tee up 2022 at Twin Bridges in a few weeks, it’ll be interesting to see if the storyline changes with new names. Who has had time to practice in the off-season and how much of an impact will some of the college golfers coming home for the summer have?
I love to see tournament golf like we see on the Calhoun County Tour. It has expanded into Etowah County for three events — Briarmeade, Twin Bridges and the Gadsden Country Club — in recent years and this has added even more golfers. However, every golfer still comes to the leaderboard and looks up the scores for Cole and Wigington, and they make their plans from there.
Piedmont golf at Pine Hill
The annual Piedmont Golf Benefit three-person scramble is set up to take place Friday, June 10, with a 2 p.m. shotgun start at Pine Hill Country Club. All proceeds go to the Piedmont High School golf program.
The cost is $60 a player, including the cart, for the 18-hole event. There are sponsorships available. For more information call the Pine Hill clubhouse or contact Horace Bramblett at 256-447-2829 or 256-294-8580 and at hbramblett@pcsboe.us.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational is slated for June 3-5. Ty Cole is the defending champion.
The Parent-Child Tournament will be held June 18-19.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 86th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 27-28, and the Buddy Moore Charity Classic will be Sept. 10 -11. The County Match Play Championship will be played Oct. 1-2. Gary Wigington is the defending champion of the County and Match-Play championships.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held April 7. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
The Anniston City Championship is on the schedule for June 25-26. Brennan Clay is the defending champion.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
There will be a Member-Member tournament on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. The first six holes will be best ball, the second six modified alternate shot, and the final six a scramble format. The cost is $180 for each four-man team. Each participant will receive a custom-order pair of Asics golf shoes and the tournament will be flighted after the round.
The Oxford City Championship is set for April 30-May 1. Ty Cole is the defending champion.
The Golf Week Amateur Tour event is on the schedule for May 21. The Rolling Red Tour Shootout will be held on Oct. 25, with the Rolling Red Classic slated for Oct. 26-27.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be held July 30-31. The defending champion is Brennan Clay.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
The Calhoun County Two-Man will be held April 2-3. The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be played May 14-15.