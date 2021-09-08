From the Bunker: ‘The Buddy Moore’ set for this weekend

One of the great things about covering golf in Calhoun County is seeing the way golfers give back to the community. There are all kinds of charity events during the year at all of our courses.
The Sunny King is coming up in a couple of weeks, and what they do for charity is unbelievable, as golfers turn out in force to play things out over The Anniston Country Club, Silver Lakes and Cider Ridge Country Club.
One of my favorites is “The Buddy Moore Charity Event,” which takes place Saturday and Sunday at Anniston Municipal Golf Course, also known as “The Hill”.
Matt Rogers is the tournament director and he and the staff do an amazing job getting everybody in carts, posting scores on the scoreboards and taking care of all the details.
All of the funds go to local folks that are experiencing hard times due to either sickness or other tough luck. The amount of money raised each year keeps going up.
Each year everybody packs their way into the nine-hole course for an evening and morning session. There is always a group of folks cooking burgers with a smell that fills the air.
The old-fashioned scoreboard lines the wall inside the clubhouse where you can buy a candy bar, a bag of chips and soft drink. Buddy Moore would have loved to see this event and it is truly a step back in time.
Hole-in-one
Alan Hubbard made his first-ever hole-in-one on Aug. 30 at Pine Hill Country Club. He aced hole No. 3 from 145 yards with a driver. He was playing with Danny Robertson, Lois Carter and Steve Davis.
Match Play pairings
The Calhoun County Match Play will take place Oct. 2-3 at “The Hill.” Here are the pairings, which were based on regular-season results:
Ty Cole (1) vs. Justin Graveman (16)
Jeremy McGatha (8) vs. Clay Calkins (9)
Chad Calvert (5) vs. Landon Straub (12)
Andrew Brooks (4) vs. Scott Martin (13)
Brennan Clay (3) vs. Chip Howell (14)
Tanner Wells (6) vs. Josh Poole (11)
Dalton Chandler (7) vs. Corey Ray (10)
Gary Wigington (2) vs. Jonathan Pate (15)
The alternates are Caleb McKinney, Tee Brown, Chase Hollingsworth, Randy Lipscomb and Chris Cox.
More than likely three to four players will not be able to play, which opens the door for alternates to get in the field.
Clay is the defending champion and McGatha, Wigington, Calvert, McKinney and Brooks have been previous winners.
Mini-Tour event coming to Cider Ridge
The Rolling Red Mini-Tour, based out of Atlanta, is bringing a tournament to Cider Ridge Oct. 3-4. The purse will be around $7,000, and the tournament will be called the Cider Ridge Classic. It will have a Monday final round.
Baptist Campus Ministries
Baptist Campus Ministries will hold its 31st annual four-man scramble Thursday, Sept. 30, with a shotgun start at Pine Hill Country Club. The event will cost $65 a person for 18 holes of golf, a golf cart, two mulligans, lunch and the opportunity to win some great prizes. First place is $100 a player, second place is $60 a player and third place is $40 a player. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m., lunch is served at noon and they will tee off at 1 p.m. Call Gary Brittain at 256-435-7020 for more information.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be held Sept. 24-26. The Martha Vandervoort Memorial tournament will be hosted by ACC on Oct. 21. The RMC Foundation will hold its annual tournament Oct. 6.
The Salute to Industry golf tournament will be held Sept. 16 with a noon shotgun start. Call now to register your team.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The Thursday afternoon nine-hole scramble will start at 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 p.m. to register.
The Calhoun County Match Play Championship will be held Oct. 2-3.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Oct. 6. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine. Veterans (retired and active) can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The Club Championship will be held Sept. 18-19.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail Cards are $35.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Saturday is the night for Indian Oaks’ season-long putting contests. Each Saturday night winner and runner-up qualifies for the year-end championship tournament. There are cash payouts. The contest begins at 7:30 p.m.
