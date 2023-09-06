 Skip to main content
From the Bunker: The ‘Buddy Moore’ is this weekend

Photo by Trent Penny

Each year the “Buddy Moore” scramble is played this time of year out at “The Hill.” While I never met Buddy, he must have been a great guy, as I’ve heard nothing but great things said about him from many people.

I enjoy reading this note I got from Keith Owen, who played at “The Hill” back in the day.