From the Bunker: The ‘Buddy Moore’ is this weekend

Each year the “Buddy Moore” scramble is played this time of year out at “The Hill.” While I never met Buddy, he must have been a great guy, as I’ve heard nothing but great things said about him from many people.
I enjoy reading this note I got from Keith Owen, who played at “The Hill” back in the day.
“I played regularly at the Hill from 1974-1980. Buddy Moore was the Hill, along with his wife Mary Ann. Those two ran the clubhouse. Buddy took time to get to know people. Most of that was his nature, some of it was the salesman in him. It took that for him to make a good living on the Hill, a City Rec Department job, not a Country Club atmosphere to attract customers.
“Buddy literally built his own clientele on the Hill by befriending anyone and everyone he could and by being an ordinary guy to ordinary golfers. Like any business, traffic means more revenue. The more revenue for the course, the more he could get from the city to continue to upgrade and maintain the 9-hole layout. Every year Buddy was over the Hill it improved, greens, fairways, tee boxes, even the clubhouse. To Buddy, the Hill was his Country Club and he had enormous pride in the condition and reputation of it. After all, the fact it was a nine-hole course made it a challenge to compete with the 18-hole clubs in the area.
“Buddy made the clubhouse a gathering place for regulars. Friendly conversation, at times differing opinion conversations, were a norm. One thing that stands out to me that can only be attributed to Buddy’s personality was how many golfers hung out for a spell in the clubhouse after a round of golf or when they played no golf at all. Many were known to drop by even if we weren't playing golf. On rain or snow days the clubhouse was open and you could usually count on a group still showing up for cards or chatter. Buddy was a mild person and was very content in his paradise.”
Log-a-Load scramble
Kronospan will host its annual four-man scramble at Silver Lakes on Oct. 13. Last year, according to tournament spokesman Jeremy Oliver, it raised over $60,000 to go to kids in Birmingham Children’s Hospital C.H.I.P.S Clinic, who have been abused physically and sexually. Tee time will be 8 a.m. with a shotgun start. All three of the Robert Trent Jones courses will be available for tournament play. Breakfast and lunch will also be served.
Calhoun County Match Play
Here are the opening round matchups. They are subject to change due to scheduling issues. Those just outside the top 16 finishers will move into the tournament as things change.
Ty Cole (1) vs. Nick Ledbetter (16)
Jeremy McGatha (2) vs. Justin Graveman (15)
Gary Wigington (3) vs. Sawyer Edwards (14)
John Rollins (4) vs. Vance Lewis (13)
Chas Calvert (5) vs. Chris Cox (12)
Andrew Brooks (6) vs. Landon Straub (11)
Brennan Clay (7) vs. Dustin Travis (10)
Kevin Daugherty (8) vs. Tanner Wells (9)
Cam Hurst, Mason Dennis, Matt Rogers, Jonathan Pate, Hunter Carr and Chip Howell are the golfers that could move into the tournament.
The “Apple Cup”
Cider Ridge and Pine Hill will be hosting its first annual “Apple Cup” two-man scramble Oct. 14-15. Round one will be played at Pine Hill and round two will be played at Cider Ridge. Call either clubhouse for information concerning sign up.
Aces
Zak Davis of Ohatchee nailed an ace on Labor Day on No. 2 on the Short Course at Silver Lakes. He used an 8-iron on the 149-yard par-3 hole. C.J. Pangburn and Trent Gaddis were his playing partners.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Sunny King Charity Classic will be played at ACC, Silver Lakes and Cider Ridge on Sept. 15-17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Monday and Tuesday only — just $18 for all-day golf.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 9 a.m., with a sign-up time of 8:30 a.m. The next one is on Monday, Sept. 11.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $70 or $60 with a 2023 Trail Card. The entry fee includes greens fee, cart fee, range balls, lunch and prizes. Eligible for participants ages 50 and older.