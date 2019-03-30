The legend of Gary Wigington on the Calhoun County Golf Tour continued last Sunday as “Twig” rallied from a four-shot deficit Saturday to post a three-hole playoff victory over Jeremy Pannell.
Pannell was seven strokes back at the beginning of the day, but shot 67 to catch Twig, who shot a 70. They both finished 2-under par in the Cane Creek Invitational played at Cane Creek.
For Twig it marked the 10th straight year that he has won a Tour event. It was Twig’s 15th overall win. He started his current streak in 2010 at the Calhoun County Championship. It is a remarkable run of golf as Jeremy McGatha had a five-year run from 2007-2011 that is half of where Wigington is currently resting. He is a model of consistency.
McGatha and Adrian Geeting each fired 70 on the final day and finished at 1-under par. Ott Chandler finished fifth at 1-over par.
First-round leader Jacob LeCroy and second-place Brennan Clay shot final rounds of 80 and 78, respectively, to open the tournament up to many golfers. LeCroy, a Donoho senior, ended up at 4 over, while Clay fell to 3 over.
Pannell also won the First Flight with a 75-67—142. Ty Cole was second with a two-day total of 77-70—147.
Daniel Black won the Second Flight with a 148, 10 strokes better than Randy Lipscomb.
Dennis Austin was seven shots better than John McKenzie and shot a 169 to win the Third Flight.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday, there will be a Titleist Demo Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments will be required.
On April 12, the Chase Thomas Strong Golf Tournament will be held. All proceeds will benefit families of children with brain injuries in Alabama.
The Walker Reynolds Club Championship will be April 13-14. On May 3, the ERA King UCP tournament will be held. It will be a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
On May 31-June 2, it will be the Wilfred Galbraith ACC Invitational. On June 15-16, it will be the ACC parent-child tournament.
The Sunny King Classic will be July 12-14, and on Aug. 17-18, it will be the ACC four-ball invitational.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
There are dogfights each Saturday and Sunday. The March 24 dogfight winner was Andy Jenkins with plus-3 points.
The Thursday nine-hole scramble has started. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 p.m. to get in on the action. Tee time is 5 p.m. The fees are $12 for non-members and $7 for members. The team of Jimbo Phillips, Andrew Tyson, Randy Jones and Ken Renfroe won last Thursday’s event with a scored of 9-under par.
The Calhoun County Championship is scheduled for Aug. 10-11. The “Buddy Moore” will be held Aug. 24-25 and the Calhoun County match-play event will be Sept. 7-8.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 9 a.m. with a tee time of 9:30.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Monday. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
The Austin Joplin Memorial Golf Tournament will be Saturday at Cane Creek. The scramble will tee off at 8:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): There is a special “Bring Your Buddy” package in place that includes 18 holes of golf, cart, range balls and beverages and chicken wings after the round.
Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
The Cider Ridge Invitational will be May 4-5. The Alabama State Golf Association’s Women’s Stroke Play Tournament will be June 18-20.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.
The Fifth Annual Faith Cup, a three-man scramble, will be May 11. The cost is $60 a player and includes range balls, mulligans and lunch catered by Top of the River. Lunch is 11:30 and tee time is 1 p.m. Call Jonathan Pate at 256-310-4874 for more details.
The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
On July 27-28, the Pine Hill Invitational will be held.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. Next event is April 2.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail card.
The County Two-Man event will be Saturday and Sunday. The entry fee is $125 for the two-day event and includes meals, green fees, cart and range balls.
The monthly two-man senior scramble will be held April 16 at 9 a.m.
The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be June 22-23.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
The guys will be at Riverchase CC for a 10 a.m. shotgun start April 1 and will be at Gadsden CC on April 8.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m. Larry Hensley (plus-6 points), Steve Reaves (plus-3) and Bruce Crosson (plus-3) were the top three finishers March 24, while Jim Kelley won the March 23 dogfight with plus-9 points. Steve Williams was second at plus-8 points.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m. The team of Hensley, Larry Howard and Ted law won the March 21 scramble and the team of Williams, Jerry King and Ed Shetter captured the March 19 scramble.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
The course will host a two-man scramble senior tournament on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a 10 a.m. shotgun start, with registration by 8:30 a.m. The entry fee is $30 each, and this includes lunch and prize payout. The number of flights will be determined by the number of teams, with a minimum of two. Players must be at least 50 years old. Contact Ted Law at Indian Oaks.
