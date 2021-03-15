From the Bunker: Team of Weiser, Riddle, Gary and Key win Parker Memorial Baptist Church Invitational

The team of William Weiser, James Riddle, Keith Gray and Scott Key birdied eight holes on the front nine to pull away and stomp the competition at the Parker Memorial Baptist Church Invitational with a 12-under-par round at Pine Hill last week.
Left in the ruins and in second place at 10 under par was the team of Chip Howell, Charley Rice, Phillip Morris and Shaun Rogers. The team of Bill Brom, Jake Mathews, Jim Garmon and Pete Morgan placed third with a round of 66. The team of Denny Bailey, Gerald Carpenter, Steve Carpenter came in fourth.
The annual competition was played on a Pine Hill Country Club course that was in sparkling condition for early in the season.
Parker’s next tournament will be the William Weiser Invitational set for May 14 at the Hill.
Cane Creek City of Anniston monthly scramble
The team of Toland-Toland took advantage of tie-breakers to win the monthly City of Anniston two-man scramble held at Cane Creek last week. They edged the second-place team of Mosakowski-Howell. Third place belonged to Maddox-Maddox with a score of 63. Towns-Hardin shot a 67 for a fourth-place finish.
Flight 2 was captured by Akers-Grubbs with a round of 72. Whitman-Potterfield, Barker-Stephens and Winton-Haywood all shot 73s to tie for second place.
ERA King Realty
The annual ERA King UCP Charity Golf Tournament to be held May 7, with registration at 9 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. shotgun start. All proceeds benefit the East Central Alabama United Cerebral Palsy organization located in our community.
Piedmont High School golf
On Friday, June 4, at 2 p.m. at Pine Hill Country Club, the Piedmont High School golf team will host a three-man scramble benefit tournament. All proceeds go to the Piedmont High School golf teams. The entry fee is $60 a person and includes green fee, cart fee, lunch and cash prizes to the winning teams. There are hole sponsors available as well that will include mentions on the golf and school Facebook pages. All checks should be made payable to Piedmont High School and sent to the school at 750 Tom Bible Memorial Highway, Piedmont, AL, 36272 in c/o Horace Bramblett.
County Two-Man begins March 27
The County Two-Man Championship will be held March 27-28 at Silver Lakes. Day 1 will be a scramble, while Day 2 will be a scamble.
Course News
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational (a 54-hole event) will be held June 4-6. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be held Sept. 24-26.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. The Calhoun County Championship will be held August 28-29. “The Buddy Moore” Charity Classic two-man scramble will be held Sept. 11-12. The County Match Play Championship will be held Sept 25-26.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be April 5. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
The Cane Creek Golf Course Championship will be held May 22-23.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card. Card-holders can get 15 percent off their golf fees at check in, 25 percent off Troon Card rates on the day of their birthday, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops, 10 percent off at participating golf course restaurants and 25 percent off club rental fees. Card-holders get other privileges as well.
Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine.
The Oxford City Championship will be played May 1-2.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Pine Hill Country Club Invitational will be held July 31-Aug.1.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail Cards are $35
The County Two-Man Championship will be held March 27-28. The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be May 15-16.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
