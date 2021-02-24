From the Bunker: Sunny King sets September for 2021 tourney

The 42nd annual Sunny King Charity Classic will be played Sept. 24-26, rather than its typical dates in early July.
This is also the weekend of the Calhoun County Match Play Championships, high school football, college football, pro football, high school volleyball and high school cross country.
It will be interesting to see how the schedule works its way out. There were no conflicts in the July time slot.
JSU golf underway
JSU go its men's and women's golf teams got their seasons started last week. Here is some of the news from the first week as both teams did well in their first tournament.
The Jacksonville State women returned to the course in impressive fashion last week with three players tied for fifth to finish second in the JU Amelia Island Intercollegiate.
The Gamecocks, playing in their first event since March 10 of last season, turned in a 54-hole total of 899 to claim the runner-up finish in the 10-team event that was held on the par-72, 6,029-yard Amelia National Golf Club. JSU finished behind team champion Seminole State and 21 shots ahead of third-place Eastern Kentucky.
The trio of Claire Vermette, Berta Sanchez and Valentina Curet each shot an 8-over 224 for the tournament, finishing in a tie for fifth in the 52-player field.
The Gamecocks' men, whose 2020 season also ended on March 10 by the COVID pandemic, finished third out of 10 schools on the par-72, 6,701-yard Oak Point Golf Course with a 16-under 848. Coastal Carolina (-37) won the event, while Kennesaw State (-24) claimed second place. The Gamecocks finished five shots ahead of fourth-place Florida Gulf Coast.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational will be held at The Anniston Country Club (a 54-hole event) on June 4-6.
The Sunny King Charity Classic will be Sept. 24-26. On March 13, there will be a two-person scramble held beginning at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start. Lunch will be served and the cost is $100 a person for non-members and $65 for members.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. The Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 28-29. “The Buddy Moore” Charity Classic two-man scramble will be held Sept. 11-12. The County Match Play Championship will be held Sept. 25-26.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grille.
The next City of Anniston Senior two-man scramble will be March 1. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
The Cane Creek Golf Course Championship will be May 22-23.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card. Card-holders can get 15 percent off their golf fees at check in, 25 percent off Troon Card rates on the day of their birthday, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops, 10 percent off at participating golf course restaurants and 25 percent off club rental fees. Card-holders get other privileges as well.
Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine.
The Oxford City Championship will be played May 1-2.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Pine Hill Country Club Invitational will be held July 31-Aug. 1.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail Cards are $35
The County Two-Man Championship will be March 27-28. The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be May 15-16.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
