From the Bunker: Strickland, Thomas, Senter and Sellers win William Weiser Invitational

Anniston Municipal, more fondly called “The Hill,” is just a great place to be during the week. Something about having a tournament during the week brings back memories of playing golf as a kid. It just seems quieter.
The William Weiser Invitational played out on an absolutely perfect day last Friday, as 32 golfers came together for a four-man scramble. Weiser has been putting this tournament on for longer than I can remember, and there is a certain feeling about this event.
There’s Weiser calling you many times to make sure all the details are taken care of. Then there’s the process of his finding and cleaning old golf balls and handing each golfer a goodie bag with a golf ball and a tee before they tee off.
There’s also the battle Weiser faces trying to coordinate 32 golfers and get them to “The Hill” for a 1 p.m. tee time. Last minute changes are the norm, but it always seems to come together just in time.
Then there’s usually five minutes of golfers giving Weiser a hard time, which gets his juices flowing even higher than normal.
All the golfers gather in the clubhouse four hours later for the announcement of the four winners and the whining of what could have been for the other 28 golfers.
Behind the scenes, Paul Wade and his staff of volunteers show off how good the course and clubhouse has been preserved over the 80 years of its existence.
This year, after finally convincing Weiser that I could not play, I became the supervisor in charge of the beverage and food cart. After having only eight bottles of water and five bags of chips left, I would consider the day a success from my end.
This duty gave me an opportunity, from time to time, to stop the golf cart under a shade tree, feel the cool breeze and just look out over the course and see all the guys plodding around and enjoying the fellowship.
First prize went to the foursome of Marcus Strickland, Vernon Thomas, Drew Senter and Josh Sellers, which shot 59 on the day.
Second place went to the team of Tommy Edwards, Jonathan Edwards, Pete Morgan and Ron Allen, which shot 29 on the back nine and ended up with a 60 for the day.
The team of Denny Bailey, Gary Cornelius, Todd Pilkington and Johnny Pilkington shot 62 to take third place. Fourth place went to the team of Steve Cheatwood, Bill Weiser Jr., Dewayne Burton and David Fitzgerald with a score of 63.
“Pappy Dunn” Memorial
Cane Creek will be hosting the sixth annual “Pappy Dunn” Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, June 10, at 9 a.m. It’s a two-person scramble. Contact Fred Wilson at 256-239-6548.
Aces
Add two more aces to the total at Pine Hill this year. Marty Carter banged one home on hole No. 3 last week, and Larry Sprinkle aced No. 14. Robbie Anderson was a witness to Sprinkle's hole-in-one.
Chuck Jennings pulled off the rare feat of making a hole-in-one on a par 4 last week at Cider Ridge. It was on hole No. 11 and was witnessed by Ken Workman and John Harper. It was his seventh career ace.
Piedmont golf at Pine Hill
The annual Piedmont Golf Benefit three-person scramble is set up to take place Friday, June 10, with a 2 p.m. shotgun start at Pine Hill Country Club. All proceeds go to the Piedmont High School golf program.
The cost is $60 a player, including the cart, for the 18-hole event. There are sponsorships available. For more information call the Pine Hill clubhouse or contact Horace Bramblett at 256-447-2829 or 256-294-8580 and at hbramblett@pcsboe.us.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational is slated for June 3-5. Ty Cole is the defending champion.
The Parent-Child Tournament will be held June 18-19.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The “Big T” nine-hole scramble takes place every Thursday. Please call the clubhouse before 4:30 p.m. to get your name on the list to tee off around 5.
The team of Dustin Travis, Tyler Romine, Mickey Travis and Tyler Wells won the May 19 “Big T” scramble in a chip-off with a score of 8 under par. Second place went to the team of Tanner Wells, Greg Harrelson, Henry Higginbothem and Jeff Norred.
The 86th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 27-28, and the Buddy Moore Charity Classic will be Sept. 10-11. The County Match Play Championship will be played Oct. 1-2. Gary Wigington is the defending champion of the County and Match-Play championships.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a shotgun tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held June 5. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
The Anniston City Championship is on the schedule for June 25-26. Brennan Clay is the defending champion.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Rolling Red Tour Shootout will be held on Oct. 25, with the Rolling Red Classic slated for Oct. 26-27.
Cider Ridge will be hosting a junior golf camp June 21-23 from 8:30 a.m. to noon each day for boys and girls ages 7-12. It will be conducted by PGA ADM certified coaches, professional staff and other instructors.
Instruction will be on the basic fundamentals of the swing, short game, putting, rules and etiquette. Activities will include on-course experience, challenges, contests and fun games. Snacks and drinks will be provided.
The cost is $150 for the three days and space is limited, so call the clubhouse now to sign up.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The Over-the-Hill Gang three-man scramble last week was won by the team of Jeremy McGatha, Jeff Barnwell and Randy Lipscomb with a 14-under-par score.
The 2022 Jordan “Noodle” Perry golf tournament was won by the team of Chris Hubbard, Greg Harrelson, Danny Whittaker and Chris Reaves last week. The group shot a 20 under par in the event.
The monthly senior two-Man scramble was won in a tie-breaker by the team of Rick Dickson/Bob Mozakowski with a round of 62. Haywood/Eaton placed second with a 62 and S. Minton/F. Toland’s 63 was good enough for third place.
The team of Crews/Mangham won the First Flight in a tie-breaker over the team of Ray/Wilson with a score of 67. The team of Griguhin/Thomas placed third with a round of 68.
The Second Flight was won in a tie-breaker by the team of Miller/Vandaveer with a score of 70. The team of Whitman/Potterfield came in second and Slick/Craven placed third.
The team of Carlisle/Reese won the Third Flight in a tie-breaker with a round of 74. Hubbard/Crow and W. Boyd/D. Jones placed second and third.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be held July 30-31. The defending champion is Brennan Clay.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
There are free green fees on the first Tuesday of each month when you bring in your 2022 Trail Card. The dates for the rest of the year are June 7, July 5, Aug. 2, Sept. 6, Oct, 4, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6.
The schedule has been set for the monthly senior two-man scramble events. Tournaments will be held on June 21, July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 13.
The Alabama Senior Amateur Tour comes to Silver Lakes on Sept. 10. Sign up to play at SeniorAmateurGolfTour.net