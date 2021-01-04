From the Bunker: Stokes wins 13-and-under junior golf honor

Alexandria Elementary School student Jamarcus Stokes ended 2020 on a high.
The 11-year old finished first in the Alabama Junior Golf Association 13-and-under points standings. He accumulated 666.7 points in tournament play to win the AJGO's player of the year in his age division.
He finished 100 points ahead of the runner-up, Cameron Rocket
Jamarcus started out the 2020 season with a win at Cross Creek and then played steady golf the rest of the year in 14 more tournaments. He finished in the top five 12 times during the year.
It was quite the feat for the rising golf star, who was competing against older junior golfers from across the state. The Alexandria High School golf team will be glad to see him in a few years.
Golf industry doing well
The golf industry has come through the last few months of pandemic looking good. According to a CNN report, 11 million more rounds of golf were played for the month of October in 2020 than there were in 2019.
Equipment sales also surged. The industry hit an all-time high of $388.6 million in sales in July.
In addition, 2020 also saw a big boost in golf viewing. In August, ESPN announced that the ratings for the 2020 PGA Championship were the best they had been in five years.
The first round of the tournament averaged 1,246,000 viewers, making it the event's most viewed first-round telecast since 2015, and the second best opening round in the last 10 years. The second day of broadcast, viewership rose another 42 percent.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays, with registration times at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grille.
The next City of Anniston Senior Two-Man Scramble will be Feb 1. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card. Card-holders can get 15 percent off their golf fees at check in, 25 percent off Troon Card rates on the day of their birthday, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops, 10 percent off at participating golf course restaurants and 25 percent off club rental fees. Card-holders get other privileges as well.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail Cards are available for $35.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.