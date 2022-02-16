From the Bunker: Sprinkling in a little chili with golf

The team of Matt Peters, Rob Davie, Will Hollingsworth and Garrett Burgess shot 16-under par and took first place in the Chili Bowl Scramble last week at Pine Hill Country Club. They edged the second-place team of Landon Winfrey, Robert Hood, Jared Waits and Lamar Ward by one stroke and the third-place team of Chad Schmeling, Tommy Snyder, Tim Wilcox, Eddie Sterling and Grant Taylor by two strokes.
The team of Nathan Griffin, Ryan Chesney, Keith Haywood and Ronnie Winton shot 12-under par and won a three-way tie-breaker over the team of Dennis Austin, Tim Steward, Jerry Kemp and Mike Thompson and the team of Tyler Davis, Dillon Davis, Kevin Terrell and Eddy Reese.
P.S. — rumor has it that the chili was pretty good, also.
Greg Stone Memorial 5K Pancake Run
The 10th annual Greg Stone Memorial 5K Pancake Run is scheduled to begin at Parker Memorial Baptist Church on Saturday, March 5, at 8 a.m. All runners that sign up receive a free Pancake Breakfast ticket to the Kiwanis Club annual breakfast that same day. Sign up at the Christian Life Center at Parker or go online at Anniston Runners.
ACC Scramble
The Anniston Country Club is having a two-man scramble on Feb. 26 and 27. Golfers will be flighted after Saturday’s round. Tee time for both days is 10 a.m. with a shotgun start.
The entry fee is $65 for members and $100 for non-members. Call the clubhouse for more information.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational is slated for June 3-5. Ty Cole is the defending champion.
The Parent-Child Tournament will be held June 18-19.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 86th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 27-28, and the Buddy Moore Charity Classic will be Sept. 10 -11. The County Match Play Championship will be played Oct. 1-2. Gary Wigington is the defending champion of the County and Match-Play championships.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held March 7. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
The Anniston City Championship is on the schedule for June 25-26. Brennan Clay is the defending champion.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Oxford City Championship is set for April 30-May 1. Ty Cole is the defending champion.
The Golfweek Amateur Tour event is on the schedule for May 21. The Rolling Red Tour Shootout will be held Oct. 25 with the Rolling Red Classic slated for Oct. 26-27.
Demos and fittings with TaylorMade Stealth driver, hybrid, 3 and 5 woods are available. Please call the pro shop if interested.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The White Plains golf team will be holding a fundraiser tournament Feb. 26. It is a three-man scramble and the cost is $60 a person. There will be chances sold on a pre-round ball drop that will win one individual $1,000.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be held July 30-31. The defending champion is Brennan Clay.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
The Calhoun County Two-Man will be held April 2-3. The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be played May 14-15.