From the Bunker: Special place in 1964 at 'The Hill'

I was making my way through Facebook when I ran across this post from Gene Dickie concerning Buddy Moore, and thought it was worth sharing. I did not know Buddy Moore, but this story gives me the feeling that I did know him or would have considered him a great friend. That feeling Gene felt in 1964 still holds true today when you visit “The Hill.”
Gene’s post read: “In 1964 (57 years ago), when I returned from the Army! My co-workers, Charlie Webb, the late Benny Easterwood and myself went to Anniston Municipal to play golf for our 1st time! We had so much fun that we all bought clubs and started playing every Wednesday afternoon! We never reached our goal of being real good golfers, but we met and became friends with some really fine people! One special person was AMGC pro Buddy Moore, who I became good friends with! He treated every golf customer like they were part of his family! While I could have played golf at other county courses, I chose to play on the HILL so that I could socialize with Buddy and enjoy the many stories from him and Anniston Municipal members!”
Toys for Kids
One of the great traditions in Calhoun County is the Toys for Kids Golf Classic played out at Pine Hill Country Club. The event will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, beginning at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $65 plus one unwrapped toy. The toys go to hundreds of area children.
Usually there are close to 144 players, which means 144 or more toys. Sponsorship opportunities are open as well, just contact the clubhouse.
The format is a four-person blind-draw scramble (A-B-C-D) and the first 144 players who sign up will be eligible to play.
Pine Hill Club Championship
Landon Straub broke out of a three-way tie with a final-round score of 70 to win the Pine Hill Club Championship. He entered the final round in a tie with Daniel Black and Sawyer Edwards. He needed a birdie on the final hole to finish at 6-under-par for the tournament. Black was one shot back at 5-under-par, and Edwards finished at 4-under-par.
Chip Howell won the Senior Championship with a two-day total of 6-under-par. He was two strokes better than Robbie Hurst. Third place went to Keith Haywood.
Rolling Red Professional Tour
Wesley Hunter shot 65-73—138 for a two-day total of 4-under-par to win the Rolling Red Professional Tour debut at Cider Ridge last weekend. Hunter won $4,000.
Match Play Pairings
The Calhoun County Match Play is Oct. 23-24 at “The Hill.” Here are the pairings, which were based on regular-season results:
Ty Cole (1) vs. Justin Graveman (16)
Jeremy McGatha (8) vs. Clay Calkins (9)
Chad Calvert (5) vs. Landon Straub (12)
Andrew Brooks (4) vs. Scott Martin (13)
Brennan Clay (3) vs. Chip Howell (14)
Tanner Wells (6) vs. Josh Poole (11)
Dalton Chandler (7) vs. Corey Ray (10)
Gary Wigington (2) vs. Jonathan Pate (15)
The alternates are Caleb McKinney, Tee Brown, Chase Hollingsworth, Randy Lipscomb and Chris Cox.
More than likely three to four players will not be able to play, which opens the door for alternates to get in the field.
Clay is the defending champion and McGatha, Wigington, Calvert, McKinney and Brooks have been previous winners.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. The Martha Vandervoort Memorial tournament will be hosted by ACC on Oct. 21.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The Thursday afternoon nine-hole scramble will start at 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 p.m. to register.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Nov. 2. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine. Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month.
The Club Championship will be played Oct.16-17.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
There will be a senior two-man scramble on Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. It will have a shotgun start.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
There are new hours at Indian Oaks, according to board chairman Jamie Snow. They are closed on Monday and open from 1 p.m. to dark Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. They are open all day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday is the night for Indian Oaks’ season-long putting contests. Each Saturday-night winner and runner-up qualifies for the year-end championship tournament. There are cash payouts. The contest begins at 7:30 p.m.
The following have previously qualified and are eligible to win the 2021 championship: Jimmy Beason, Philip Beason, Ronnie Cofield, Alysun Daniel, Neil Elders, Shanna Harvel, Brandin Keel, Matt Kenneway, Eric Manning, Bryan Moore, Matt Owens, Dylan Pugh, Jose Rolon, Clay Sanford, B.J. Thrasher, Jasmine Turner and Jeremy Waters. The finals will be held Oct. 16.
