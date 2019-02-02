The best part of playing and covering golf in this area is the food that surrounds the events.
For me, there are two kinds of eats. There are the “takes me back to a kid places.” and there are the “better than fast-food places.” We have both here in the county.
Indian Oaks and “The Hill” are the "takes me back to a kid places.” These two venues take me back to my youth where we would gather up our clubs and walk the courses. Carts were too expensive for young guys still in high school, but on the summer break.
It would be good and hot by the time you made the turn and then you would hit the club house for that soft drink and candy bar or bag of chips. That was all that there was, and it was good. It would keep you going on the back nine as you stored it in your golf bag and munched as you played.
Now, you can still get those items but places like The Anniston Country Club, Cider Ridge, Silver Lakes and Pine Hill offer fresh cooked burgers and other items. Nothing like a great meal and sitting with friends after playing 18 holes.
Strange news
In one of the stranger bits of news I read over the past week was the awarding of the European Tour Lifetime Status Award to Patrick Reed. Reed joins Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tom Watson as the only Americans to be honored with the award.
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson would seem to be better choices than someone so early in his career, such as Reed. You have to shake your head on that decision.
Par-3 fun
This week’s Waste Management Pro event in Phoenix is always fun to watch with the famed 16th par-3 that is surrounded by grandstands all the way down the fairway.
One of the great stories was on Wednesday’s Pro-Am, when pros Gary Woodland and Matt Kuchar met teenager Amy Backerstette, who has Downs Syndrome, on the 16th tee. Backerstette is a golfer who has signed to play at a local community college.
The pros invited the young lady to play the 16th with them. Her first shot landed in the green-side bunker. She pitched out to 8 feet and then drained the putt for par and received the roars of the crowd. Great moment!
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. On May 3, the ERA King UCP tournament will be held.
On May 4-5, it will be the ACC Club Championships, and on May 31-June 2, it will be the Wilfred Galbraith ACC Invitational. On June 15-16, it will be the ACC parent-child tournament.
The Sunny King Classic will be July 12-14, and on Aug. 17-18, it will be the ACC four-ball invitational.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
There are dogfights each Saturday and Sunday.
The Calhoun County Championship is scheduled for Aug. 10-11. The “Buddy Moore” will be held Aug. 24-25, and the Calhoun County match-play event will be Sept 7-8.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 8 a.m. with a tee time of 8:30.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Feb 4. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
The Cane Creek Invitational has moved in the Calhoun County Tour schedule so that it will be the first event of the year. It now sits in the March 23-24 time slot.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): There is a special “Bring Your Buddy” package in place that includes 18 holes of golf, cart, range balls and beverages and chicken wings after the round.
Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. On Monday-Thursday, these special rates are $35 a person, and on Friday-Sunday the rates are $39 a person.
Twilight golf begins at 3 p.m. each day and starts at noon Tuesday and Thursday. On Monday-Thursday, the cost is $37 and Friday through Saturday the cost is $41.
You can currently play all day at a special rate. On Monday-Thursday, the rate is $55 and Friday-Sunday the rate is just $65.
The Cider Ridge Invitational will be May 4-5.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.
The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
If you are ready to get some new clubs or you have some brand -name clubs you are not using, give the clubhouse a call and see if there is a possible deal to be made.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be July 27-28.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. Feb. 5 and March 5 are the next scheduled dates for 2019.
It's time to sign up for the 2019 Trail Card. You can do it online. Trail Card winter rates are $29.95 plus tax for 18 holes plus cart on weekdays and $39.95 on weekends.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail card.
There is a senior two-person scramble to be held Feb. 19 and March 19. All times are a 10 a.m. shotgun start.
The Deep Freeze Backward three-person scramble will be Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.
The County Two-Man event will be April 6-7 in 2019, and the RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be June 22-23.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Cider Ridge will host the next SSGA event on Feb. 11.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
The course will host a two-man scramble senior tournament on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a 10 a.m. shotgun start, with registration by 8:30 a.m. The entry fee is $30 each, and this includes lunch and prize payout. The number of flights will be determined by the number of teams, with a minimum of two. Players must be at least 50 years old. Contact Ted Law at Indian Oaks.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.