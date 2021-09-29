From the Bunker: Six for Chandler at Sunny King

Ott Chandler added another notch to his sparkling career last weekend as he was on the winning team for the sixth time at the Sunny King Charity Classic. This time he played with his son, Dalton, and the two out-dueled three-time champions of this event, Ty Cole and Gary Wigington.
It wasn’t easy as the Chandlers moved into first place after the second round and held a three-stroke margin over Cole-Wigington going into Sunday’s final round. A terrific rally by Cole-Wigington forced the Chandlers to birdie the last two holes just to get into a playoff.
With night looming at The Anniston Country Club, the two teams began the playoff, after both shot 40-under par in the three-day event. The first two rounds were played at Silver Lakes and Cider Ridge.
It seemed like the playoff would never end as cars lined the par-3 16th hole and shined their lights so the golfers could see to play. It took six holes of sudden death before Dalton rolled in a 10-foot birdie putt for the win.
Never underestimate the heart of a champion. Ott, despite being over 50, brings one of these type moments every year or two and shows that he is one of the great competitors of his time in Calhoun County. He has passed some of that down to Dalton and the two continue to become some of the most entertaining golfers to watch play.
Etowah County Open
Randy Lipscomb opened up a one-shot lead Saturday and then hung on to take a one-stroke victory on the third hole of an aggregate playoff to win his third Etowah Open title last week at The Links at Briarmeade. Chris Cox came in second in the playoff. Larry Gilchrist shot 143 to win the first flight, and Chris Sanford shot 148 to place first in the second flight. Sam Bone won the third flight with a score of 151, and Jeff Hopper was first in the fourth flight with a two-day total of 158.
Hole-in-one
Chuck Robinson had an extra-special moment in last week’s Sunny King as he recorded an ace on No. 16 at The Anniston Country Club on Saturday. He used a 9-iron from 135 yards out to drop the ball in the hole. Chase Brewer, Tony Strickland and Wayne Tillman were playing in the group with Robinson.
Match Play pairings
The Calhoun County Match Play will take place Oct. 2-3 at “The Hill.” Here are the pairings, which were based on regular-season results:
Ty Cole (1) vs. Justin Graveman (16)
Jeremy McGatha (8) vs. Clay Calkins (9)
Chad Calvert (5) vs. Landon Straub (12)
Andrew Brooks (4) vs. Scott Martin (13)
Brennan Clay (3) vs. Chip Howell (14)
Tanner Wells (6) vs. Josh Poole (11)
Dalton Chandler (7) vs. Corey Ray (10)
Gary Wigington (2) vs. Jonathan Pate (15)
The alternates are Caleb McKinney, Tee Brown, Chase Hollingsworth, Randy Lipscomb and Chris Cox.
More than likely three to four players will not be able to play, which opens the door for alternates to get in the field.
Clay is the defending champion and McGatha, Wigington, Calvert, McKinney and Brooks have been previous winners.
Mini-Tour event coming to Cider Ridge
The Rolling Red Mini-Tour, based out of Atlanta, is bringing a tournament to Cider Ridge Oct. 3-4. The purse will be around $7,000, and the tournament will be called the Cider Ridge Classic. It will have a Monday final round.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. The Martha Vandervoort Memorial tournament will be hosted by ACC on Oct. 21. The RMC Foundation will hold its annual tournament Oct. 6.
The Salute to Industry golf tournament will be held Sept. 16 with a noon shotgun start. Call now to register your team.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The Thursday afternoon nine-hole scramble will start at 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 p.m. to register.
The Calhoun County Match Play Championship will be held Oct. 2-3.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Oct. 6. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine. Veterans (retired and active) can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m. Lois Carter and Danny Robertson shot a 62 and won a tie-breaker to capture the monthly two-man senior scramble last week. The team of Bush/Marshall won the second flight with a score of 68, and the team of Anderson/Turner shot a 70 to win the third flight.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail Cards are $35.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Saturday is the night for Indian Oaks’ season-long putting contests. Each Saturday night winner and runner-up qualifies for the year-end championship tournament. There are cash payouts. The contest begins at 7:30 p.m.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com