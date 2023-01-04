From the Bunker: Shrimp Boil tournament kicks off 2023 golf year

The Shrimp Boil tournament kicked off the golf year for 2023 this past weekend out at Cider Ridge. First place in the three-man scramble went to the team of Steve Minton, Frank Toland and Landon Winfrey at 16 under par. Second place went to Rodney Grubbs, Corbin Bentley and Tyler Mims at 15 under, and third place went to Wilton Page, Greg Harrelson and Chris Hubbard at 15 under.
The scores in the second flight were:
First: Tony Hicks, Shane Lee and Chris Reaves (-10)
Second: Daniel Ricks, Nate Williams and Nick Hubbard (-10)
Third: Chase Hollingsworth, Chance Harris and Cain Hollingsworth (-10)
The scores in the third flight were:
First: Randy Archer, Charley Estes and Cam Hurst (-7)
Second: Cecil Martin, Chris Randall and Steve Williams (-7)
Third: Hunter Carr, Landon Holley and Tyler Rich (-7)
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can
Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 10 a.m., with a sign-up time of 9:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.