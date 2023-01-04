 Skip to main content
From the Bunker: Shrimp Boil tournament kicks off 2023 golf year

Photo by Trent Penny

The Shrimp Boil tournament kicked off the golf year for 2023 this past weekend out at Cider Ridge. First place in the three-man scramble went to the team of Steve Minton, Frank Toland and Landon Winfrey at 16 under par. Second place went to Rodney Grubbs, Corbin Bentley and Tyler Mims at 15 under, and third place went to Wilton Page, Greg Harrelson and Chris Hubbard at 15 under.

The scores in the second flight were: