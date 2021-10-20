From the Bunker: Sharing more memories of Buddy Moore

I received another good story on Buddy Moore this week from Keith Owen.
“I played regularly at the Hill from 1974-1980. Buddy Moore WAS the Hill, along with his wife Mary Ann. Those two ran the clubhouse. Buddy took time to get to know people. Most of that was his nature, some of it was the salesman in him. Buddy literally built his own clientele on the Hill by befriending anyone and everyone he could and by being an ordinary guy to ordinary golfers. Like any business, traffic means more revenue. The more revenue for the course, the more he could get from the city to continue to upgrade and maintain the 9-hole layout. Every year Buddy was over “the Hill” it improved, greens, fairways, tee boxes, even the clubhouse. To Buddy, the Hill was his Country Club and he had enormous pride in the condition and reputation of it. After all, the fact it was a nine-hole course made it challenging to compete with the 18-hole clubs in the area.
Buddy made the clubhouse a gathering place for regulars. Friendly conversation, at times differing opinion conversations, were a norm. One thing that stands out to me that can only be attributed to Buddy’s personality was how many golfers hung out for a spell in the clubhouse after a round of golf or when they played no golf at all. Many were known to drop by even if we weren't playing golf. On rain or snow days the clubhouse was open and you could usually count on a group still showing up for cards or chatter. When Mary Ann was present, Buddy dropped to second in command and Mary Ann could more than hold her own in any conversation on any topic with the men. Mary Ann was a vital piece of Buddy’s success.
Buddy was a mild person and was very content in his paradise. His children Scott and Angie were also fixtures around the clubhouse. Scott, a young teenager at the time, was an accomplished golfer and was welcomed in any group. I know for a fact Buddy turned down offers to take over larger clubs in and outside the area. Buddy wanted to stay home. He had his course, his home right across the street and his clientele. Buddy lived in three houses in the time he was at the Hill. The first one was across the street from the ninth fairway where Kirby Terrace meets Johnston Dr. The next move was to Glendale Dr., across the street from the Hill parking lot. He lived in about the sixth or seventh house on the left. But that was still too far away as he ended up buying the house on the corner of Glendale and Johnston, a mere walk across the street. Buddy had exactly what he wanted, where he wanted it and was content to live, literally, his life on the Hill.
I moved from the area in 1983, relocating to Gadsden, Chattanooga, Pensacola and currently Opelika. Anytime I could squeeze in a visit to the Hill on our trips back to Anniston (family still there) I did. Sometimes to play, sometimes just to hang out a while.”
Toys for Kids
One of the great traditions in Calhoun County is the Toys for Kids Golf Classic played out at Pine Hill Country Club. The event will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, beginning at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $65 plus one unwrapped toy. The toys go to hundreds of area children.
Usually there are close to 144 players, which means 144 or more toys. Sponsorship opportunities are open as well, just contact the clubhouse.
The format is a four-person blind-draw scramble (A-B-C-D) and the first 144 players who sign up will be eligible to play.
Match Play Pairings
The Calhoun County Match Play is Oct. 23-24 at “The Hill.” Here are the pairings, which were based on regular-season results:
Ty Cole (1) vs. Justin Graveman (16)
Jeremy McGatha (8) vs. Clay Calkins (9)
Chad Calvert (5) vs. Landon Straub (12)
Andrew Brooks (4) vs. Scott Martin (13)
Brennan Clay (3) vs. Chip Howell (14)
Tanner Wells (6) vs. Josh Poole (11)
Dalton Chandler (7) vs. Corey Ray (10)
Gary Wigington (2) vs. Jonathan Pate (15)
The alternates are Caleb McKinney, Tee Brown, Chase Hollingsworth, Randy Lipscomb and Chris Cox.
More than likely three to four players will not be able to play, which opens the door for alternates to get in the field.
Clay is the defending champion and McGatha, Wigington, Calvert, McKinney and Brooks have been previous winners.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The Thursday afternoon nine-hole scramble will start at 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 p.m. to register.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Nov. 2. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
Dennis Moyer won last week’s Senior Club Championship. He had a three-day total of 19 points, just two points ahead of runner-up Ted Law.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine. Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Indian Oaks is closed on Monday and open from 1 p.m. to dark Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. It is open all day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The course is up for sale for anyone interested in an opportunity to own a golf course. The asking price is $595,000 with a 20-percent down payment.