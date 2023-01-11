 Skip to main content
From the Bunker: Several dates for 2023 golf season come into focus

Photo by Trent Penny

Announcements are being made concerning some of the tournaments in the upcoming year. Here are a few of interest in the area. The SEC Women’s Golf Association will be played at Greystone Country Club in Birmingham in April. The Alabama State Four-Ball Championship in Oneonta in late April will be played at Limestone Springs Golf Club. The Alabama State Amateur will be played at Burning Tree Country Club in Decatur the third weekend in May.

The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational at The Anniston Country Club will be played the first weekend in June. The Gadsden Country Club Men’s Invitational will be held the second weekend in August at the Gadsden Country Club. These are both Calhoun County Tour Events.