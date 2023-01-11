From the Bunker: Several dates for 2023 golf season come into focus

Announcements are being made concerning some of the tournaments in the upcoming year. Here are a few of interest in the area. The SEC Women’s Golf Association will be played at Greystone Country Club in Birmingham in April. The Alabama State Four-Ball Championship in Oneonta in late April will be played at Limestone Springs Golf Club. The Alabama State Amateur will be played at Burning Tree Country Club in Decatur the third weekend in May.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational at The Anniston Country Club will be played the first weekend in June. The Gadsden Country Club Men’s Invitational will be held the second weekend in August at the Gadsden Country Club. These are both Calhoun County Tour Events.
The Alabama State Parent-Child Championship will be played on June 26 at Highland Park in Birmingham. The Alabama State Mid-Amateur Championship will be held the first weekend in October at the Gadsden Country Club.
Silver Lakes will have the Super Bowl backward three-person scramble on Feb. 11. The event will be played on the Backbreaker Course and played backwards on the Short Course. The entry fee includes green fees, cart fees, range balls, mulligans and an entry for a lucky draw on a 65-inch television.
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 10 a.m., with a sign-up time of 9:30 a.m.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held the first Monday in February. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. You must be over 50 years old.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.