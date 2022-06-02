From the Bunker: Sawyer Edwards, Brian Edwards, Jimmy Roszell and David Anderson win Memorial Day scramble

The Red, White, & Blue Scramble was held on Memorial Day out at Pine Hill and 149 golfers showed up for the fun.
The Team of Sawyer Edwards, Brian Edwards, Jimmy Roszell and David Anderson shot a blazing total of 16 under par to win the event. The team of Josh Reynolds, Andrew Johnson, Michael Studdard, Bart Smith and Shaughn Rankin made eagle on the last hole to finish second with a score of 15 under. Third place went to the team of Mike Lett, Lenn Coffey, Madilyn Turner and Brady Turner at 15 under par.
The team of Tim Steward, Terry Cobb, Nick Machowicz and Mike Thompson won the second flight with a score of 10 under par. The group won in a tie-breaker over the team of John Wood, Wayne Naramore, Jerry Cobb and Lee Clark and the team of Andrew Brooks, Anderson Brooks, Steve Akers and Luke Akers.
The third flight was won in a three-way tie breaker by the team of David Stephens, Tim Davis, Grady Sapp and Ricky Hinds with a score of 7 under par. Second place went to the team of Randy Martin, Tommy Stevens, James Harrison and Tommy Stevens Jr. The team of Bruce Collins, Ralph Carter, Barry Britt and Steve Templeton finished third.
There will be another Red, White, & Blue Scramble on July 4, beginning at 9 a.m.
“Pappy Dunn” Memorial
Cane Creek will be hosting the sixth annual “Pappy Dunn” Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, June 10, at 9 a.m. It’s a two-person scramble. Contact Fred Wilson at 256-239-6548.
Piedmont golf at Pine Hill
The annual Piedmont Golf Benefit three-person scramble is set up to take place Friday, June 10, with a 2 p.m. shotgun start at Pine Hill Country Club. All proceeds go to the Piedmont High School golf program.
The cost is $60 a player, including the cart, for the 18-hole event. There are sponsorships available. For more information call the Pine Hill clubhouse or contact Horace Bramblett at 256-447-2829 or 256-294-8580 and at hbramblett@pcsboe.us.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Parent-Child Tournament will be held June 18-19.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The “Big T” nine-hole scramble takes place every Thursday. Please call the clubhouse before 4:30 p.m. to get your name on the list to tee off around 5.
The 86th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 27-28, and the Buddy Moore Charity Classic will be Sept. 10-11. The County Match Play Championship will be played Oct. 1-2. Gary Wigington is the defending champion of the County and Match-Play championships.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a shotgun tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held June 6. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
The Anniston City Championship is on the schedule for June 25-26. Brennan Clay is the defending champion.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Rolling Red Tour Shootout will be held on Oct. 25, with the Rolling Red Classic slated for Oct. 26-27.
Cider Ridge will be hosting a junior golf camp June 21-23 from 8:30 a.m. to noon each day for boys and girls ages 7-12. It will be conducted by PGA ADM certified coaches, professional staff and other instructors.
Instruction will be on the basic fundamentals of the swing, short game, putting, rules and etiquette. Activities will include on-course experience, challenges, contests and fun games. Snacks and drinks will be provided.
The cost is $150 for the three days and space is limited, so call the clubhouse now to sign up.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be held July 30-31. The defending champion is Brennan Clay.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
There are free green fees on the first Tuesday of each month when you bring in your 2022 Trail Card. The dates for the rest of the year are June 7, July 5, Aug. 2, Sept. 6, Oct, 4, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6.
The schedule has been set for the monthly senior two-man scramble events. Tournaments will be held on June 21, July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 13.
The Alabama Senior Amateur Tour comes to Silver Lakes on Sept. 10. Sign up to play at SeniorAmateurGolfTour.net