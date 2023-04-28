 Skip to main content
From the Bunker: Salmon, McGatha, Johnson win Lea Fite tournament

Photo by Trent Penny

The Lea Fite Steel Magnolias Golf Tournament held at Pine Hill Country Club last weekend was won by the team of George Salmon, Jeremy McGatha and Jason Johnson with a score of 14 under par. The team of Don Maddox, Jonathan Pate and Clay Calkins finished 14 under par, but lost on tie-breakers.

The Second Flight was won by the grouping of Bruce Collins, Barry Britt and Cecil Martin with a round of 4 under par. Second place went to the team of Brady Turner, Jason Askew and Rick Thomas with a score of 4 under par.