From the Bunker: Salmon, McGatha, Johnson win Lea Fite tournament

The Lea Fite Steel Magnolias Golf Tournament held at Pine Hill Country Club last weekend was won by the team of George Salmon, Jeremy McGatha and Jason Johnson with a score of 14 under par. The team of Don Maddox, Jonathan Pate and Clay Calkins finished 14 under par, but lost on tie-breakers.
The Second Flight was won by the grouping of Bruce Collins, Barry Britt and Cecil Martin with a round of 4 under par. Second place went to the team of Brady Turner, Jason Askew and Rick Thomas with a score of 4 under par.
Senior Results at Cider Ridge
The team of Austin/Maddox won this month’s two-man scramble with a blazing 61. This was two strokes better than the team of Minton/Toland and three strokes better than Shook/Hood.
The team of Irwin/Maddox took first place in the Second Flight on tie-breakers with a score of 69. Ray/Law shot 69 for second place honors, and Brown/Townes placed third with a score of 70.
The combination of Palmer/Campbell won the Third Flight on tie-breakers with a round of 73. Young/Conner and Doss/Hurst also had scores of 73.
Cane Creek Kappa Alpha Psi
The 2023 APAC of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held at Cane Creek on Friday, June 16, with a shotgun start beginning at 8:30 a.m. It will be a two-person scramble with a cost of $75 a person. The entry fee includes 18 holes of golf and cart, range balls and lunch.
If you cannot participate, please show your support for the Anniston-Piedmont Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi by sponsoring a hole or making a donation. All money raised goes directly to the scholarship fund.
The Bulldogs will have their annual three-man scramble on Friday, June 2, at 2 p.m. out at Pine Hill Country Club. The cost is $60 a player and hole sponsorships are available from any Piedmont High School golfer or Coach Bramblett. Call 256-447-2829 or 256-294-8580 for more information.
The Drive, Chip and Putt national competition for youth that ends up at Augusta National Golf Course each year has announced its plans. There are local qualifiers, then regional qualifiers to be held this summer with the finals being next year around the time of the Masters.
One of the local qualifiers will be held at RTJ Silver Lakes on July 17. Mark your calendar for that event.
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational will be played June 2-4. It is a 54-hole event and Jacob LeCroy is the defending champion.
The Parent-Child tournament will be held June 17-18. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be played at ACC, Silver Lakes and Cider Ridge Sept. 15-17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Monday and Tuesday only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 87th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug.19-20. Andrew Brooks is the defending champion. The “Buddy Moore” Charity Classic will be played Sept. 9-10.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 10 a.m., with a sign-up time of 9:30 a.m. The next one is on Monday, May 1.
The Anniston City Championship will be played June 24-25. The defending champion is Ty Cole.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Oxford City Championship will be held on July 8-9. Sawyer Edwards is the defending champion.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be played July 29-30. Jeremy McGatha is the defending champion.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $70 or $60 with a 2023 Trail Card. Entry fee includes greens fee, cart fee, range balls, lunch and prizes. Eligible for participants ages 50 and older.
The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be played May 6-7. Jacob LeCroy is the defending champion.
There will be a U.S. Open qualifier held on May 4.