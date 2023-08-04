 Skip to main content
From the Bunker: Rollins wins at Pine Hill

John Rollins stared down three Calhoun County Tour veterans in the final grouping at Pine Hill last Sunday and shot a final round 68 to claim his first Tour victory.

Rollins is from Summerall, Ga., and is in his first year on the Tour after a storied high school and junior college career in Georgia.