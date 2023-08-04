From the Bunker: Rollins wins at Pine Hill

John Rollins stared down three Calhoun County Tour veterans in the final grouping at Pine Hill last Sunday and shot a final round 68 to claim his first Tour victory.
Rollins is from Summerall, Ga., and is in his first year on the Tour after a storied high school and junior college career in Georgia.
“I found out about the Tour when a friend invited me down to play and I decided to come play,” Rollins said. “The competition down here is just so much better than where I have been playing.”
He proved that he was up to the competition after shooting an opening-round 65 to carry a one-shot lead over Ty Cole, Chad Calvert and Brennan Clay into Sunday.
Cole birdied the first hole to tie things up and the battle was on. Rollins dropped in tap-in pars through the first six holes, while his playing partners were making a run at him. Cole bogeyed the third hole, while Clay birdied No. 2 and No. 4 to go up by one shot.
Rollins birdied No. 6 to tie Clay at 8 under par for the tournament. Clay and Rollins finished the front nine at 8 under, with Cole and Calvert lurking at 6 under.
Rollins birdied the par-4 11th hole to tie Clay, who was in the process of making nine straight pars. Rollins birdied the 13th hole and the lead was one shot. Clay birdied the 14th hole to tie for the lead at 9 under par.
Rollins responded with a birdie at the 15th hole to go back up by one at 10 under par. It stayed that way until the 18th hole.
Rollins boomed his drive past the big tree in the middle of the par-5 hole. Clay hit his drive left and ended up with a lost ball. The rest of the hole went terribly for Clay as he ended up with a quadruple bogey. He ended up in fourth place with a two-day score of 5 under par. Cole ended up at 7 under par to place second behind Rollins’ final score of 11 under par (He birdied 18 to finish with four birdies in his last eight holes.)
“It was an awesome day. To be able to win against these great players,” Rollins said. “I was a little nervous on the last hole, but when I got it over the water with my second shot, I calmed back down.”
Third place went to Jason Rich, who came from out of nowhere to finish at 6 under par. Rich was playing in only his second tournament of the year and had the tournament of his life. He just couldn’t do anything after the tournament but stand and grin by the scoreboard on the wall.
“This was the best day of my life. I can play this course. I am terrible anywhere else, but here I play it a lot and can compete,” Rich said. “I went to White Plains in 2008, but I was not any good. I just got off to a good start.”
In fact, he may still be standing there.
Gary Wigington opened up with a 71 and finished with a 66 on Sunday to win the First Flight at 7 under par.
Mark McCaig shot even par to defeat Andrew Brooks by one shot and take first place in the Second Flight.
Matt Wilson shot a 145 to win the Third Flight, and Daily Thomas won the Fourth Flight with a score of 151.
The Fifth Flight was won by Craig Duncan. Jimbo Phillips shot 160 to win the Sixth Flight. David Medders Jr. fired a 167 to win the Seventh Flight.
Kolby Slick won the Eighth Flight with a score of 179.
Chip Howell won the Senior Division with two amazing rounds of 65 and 66 to finish at 13 under par. Playing from the senior tees he accumulated 13 birdies. He finished 10 shots better than David Sanders.
Rick Barthel won the Senior First Flight with a score of 152, and Frank Toland won the Senior Second Flight with a score of 155. Greg Thrower took first place in the Senior Third Flight with a score of 170.
County points race
Only five tournaments count in the race for 2023 player of the year honors. This allows each golfer to discard any poor performances from the eight events on the Tour. If you take the top four tournament point scores for each golfer, here is what you have going into next week’s Calhoun County Tournament at the Hill.
1. Ty Cole, 1137.50
2. Gary Wigington, 982.50
3. John Collins, 870.00
4. Andrew Brooks, 835.00
5. Chad Calvert, 782.50
6. Jeremy McGatha, 762.50
7. Brennan Clay, 747.50
8. Dustin Travis, 740.00
9. Kevin Daugherty, 740.00
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Sunny King Charity Classic will be played at ACC, Silver Lakes and Cider Ridge on Sept. 15-17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Monday and Tuesday only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 87th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug.19-20. Andrew Brooks is the defending champion. The “Buddy Moore” Charity Classic will be played Sept 9-10.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 9 a.m., with a sign-up time of 8:30 a.m. The next one is on Monday, Aug. 7.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes
Landon Winfrey defeated David Fitzgerald to win the 2023 Cider Ridge Match-Play Championship last week.
The team of Messer/Feicht shot a 62 to win the monthly two-man senior tournament. Garman/Stansell finished second with a round of 64, and Grubbs/Hood placed third with a 65.
Randall/Randall won the first flight on tie-breakers with a round of 68. Akers/Carter shot 68 as did Barthel/Rice.
The team of Hornsby/Westin shot a 71 to defeat Davis/Robertson in a tie-breaker. Burney/Williams placed third with a score of 72.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $70 or $60 with a 2023 Trail Card. Entry fee includes greens fee, cart fee, range balls, lunch and prizes. Eligible for participants ages 50 and older.