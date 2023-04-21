From the Bunker: Rogers, Ledbetter earn county crowns

Congrats go out to the White Plains boys and Alexandria girls as they captured first place in their respective Calhoun County tournaments last week. Isabel Rogers of White Plains took the individual girls crown and Weaver’s Nick Ledbetter won the boys championship.
Swinging for a Cure
Phi Mu at Jax State finally got its four-person scramble in last Sunday after it was originally scheduled for April 8 at Cider Ridge Country Club. The scramble benefited the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The Swinging for a Cure tournament had 180 Players competing. The winners were the team of Burnham, Wilder, Mills and Hathorne, which shot a score of 19 under par. Second place went to the team of Dyar, Chandler, McKinney and Stancil at 18 under par. Third place went to the team of Royster, Brown, Outlaw and Gulledge with a score of 17 under par.
Lincoln Golf
The third-annual Lincoln High School Football team three-man scramble golf was played at Cider Ridge on April 15. The team of Reed, Ty and Corey shot 16 under par to take first place. Second place went to Jimbo Phillips, Sawyer Edwards and Gage Miller at 14 under par.
Heath Waldrop, Greg Rainey and Sean Kline won the second flight with a score of 6 under par.
Cane Creek Kappa Alpha Psi
The 2023 APAC of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held at Cane Creek on Friday, June 16, with a shotgun start beginning at 8:30 a.m. It will be a two-person scramble with a cost of $75 a person. The entry fee includes 18 holes of golf and cart, range balls and lunch.
If you cannot participate, please show your support for the Anniston-Piedmont Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi by sponsoring a hole or making a donation. All money raised goes directly to the scholarship fund.
Piedmont Golf
The Bulldogs will have their annual three-man scramble on Friday, June 2, at 2 p.m. out at Pine Hill Country Club. The cost is $60 a player and hole sponsorships are available from any Piedmont High School golfer or Coach Bramblett. Call 256-447-2829 or 256-294-8580 for more information.
Drive, Chip and Putt
The Drive, Chip and Putt national competition for youth that ends up at Augusta National Golf Course each year has announced its plans. There are local qualifiers, then regional qualifiers to be held this summer with the finals being next year around the time of the Masters.
One of the local qualifiers will be held at RTJ Silver Lakes on July 17. Mark your calendar for that event.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational will be played June 2-4. It is a 54-hole event and Jacob LeCroy is the defending champion.
The Parent-Child will be held June 17-18. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be played at ACC, Silver Lakes and Cider Ridge Sept. 15-17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Monday and Tuesday only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 87th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 19-20. Andrew Brooks is the defending champion. The “Buddy Moore” Charity Classic will be played Sept. 9-10.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 10 a.m., with a sign-up time of 9:30 a.m. The next one is Monday, May 1.
The Anniston City Championship will be played June 24-25. The defending champion is Ty Cole.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Oxford City Championship will be held on July 8-9. Sawyer Edwards is the defending champion.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The team of Minton/Toland won this week’s senior scramble with a round of 63. That was four strokes better than the team of Barthel/Rice and five strokes clear of the team of Drummond/Hammond.
Page/Lee won the second flight on tie-breakers with a score of 70. Thomas/ Grughn placed second and the team of Hubbard/Crow finished third.
The third flight also went to tie-breakers with the team of Honeycut/Whitman winning with a round of 72. Narmore/Howell finished second and Miller/Vandaveer finished third.
The 14th annual Lea Fite Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on April 22 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. It is a three-man scramble. Call 256-201-3218 to sign up.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be played July 29-30. Jeremy McGatha is the defending champion.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be played May 6-7. Jacob LeCroy is the defending champion.
There will be a U.S. Open qualifier held on May 4.