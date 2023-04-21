 Skip to main content
From the Bunker: Rogers, Ledbetter earn county crowns

Congrats go out to the White Plains boys and Alexandria girls as they captured first place in their respective Calhoun County tournaments last week. Isabel Rogers of White Plains took the individual girls crown and Weaver’s Nick Ledbetter won the boys championship.

