From the Bunker: Robertson, Toland can aces at Pine Hill

Friday, April 15, was Tax Day, and some people call that a really bad day. That was not the case for Robbie Robertson and Frank Toland, as both had aces at Pine Hill last Friday. They were playing in consecutive groups on the course.
Robertson made his fourth career hole-in-one on No. 4 from 155 yards with a 7-iron. He was playing with Ricky Hurst, Gary Smith and William Patterson.
In the next group, Toland made his fifth career hole-in-one. He aced No. 3 with a 7-iron from 159 yds. He was playing with David Toland and Michael Crews.
Billy Thompson made his second career hole-in-one last week at Cider Ridge. He used a 9-iron from 143 yards on No. 17. He was playing with David Weeks, Logan Watson and Steve Akers.
RTJ tournament sign-up
The RTJ Trail Championship is a 36-hole stroke-play event at Silver Lakes. The event on May 14-15 will feature two 18-hole rounds on the Backbreaker and Heartbreaker golf courses. It is a Calhoun County Golf Tour event.
The championship flight will be determined by Saturday’s first-round scores. The lowest 20 and ties will determine the championship flight. The remaining participants will be placed in three flights based on participation.
Both rounds will be played from an orange/white tee combination. Tee times will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The entry fee is $185 and includes green fees, cart fees, range balls, lunch, prizes and a FootJoy golf shirt.
Piedmont golf at Pine Hill
The annual Piedmont Golf Benefit three-person scramble is set up to take place Friday, June 10, with a 2 p.m. shotgun start at Pine Hill Country Club. All proceeds go to the Piedmont High School golf program.
The cost is $60 a player, including the cart, for the 18-hole event. There are sponsorships available. For more information call the Pine Hill clubhouse or contact Horace Bramblett at 256-447-2829 or 256-294-8580 and at hbramblett@pcsboe.us.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The ERA King Charity Classic will be held Friday, May 20, with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. East Central Alabama United Cerebral Palsy will receive benefits from this great event.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational is slated for June 3-5. Ty Cole is the defending champion.
The Parent-Child Tournament will be held June 18-19.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 86th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 27-28, and the Buddy Moore Charity Classic will be Sept. 10-11. The County Match Play Championship will be played Oct. 1-2. Gary Wigington is the defending champion of the County and Match-Play championships.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a shotgun tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held May 2. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
The Anniston City Championship is on the schedule for June 25-26. Brennan Clay is the defending champion.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Oxford City Championship is set for April 30-May 1. Ty Cole is the defending champion.
The Senior Golf Week Amateur Tour event is on the schedule for May 21. Visit SeniorAmateurGolfTour.net to sign up.
The Rolling Red Tour Shootout will be held on Oct. 25, with the Rolling Red Classic slated for Oct. 26-27.
Director of Golf at Cider Ridge, Jamie Lett, shot a 1-under-par round of 71 to finish in second in the Alabama-Northwest Florida PGA played at Cider Ridge last week.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be held July 30-31. The defending champion is Brennan Clay.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
There are free green fees on the first Tuesday of each month — except for the month of May — when you bring in your 2022 Trail Card. The dates for the rest of the year are May 10, June 7, July 5, Aug. 2, Sept. 6, Oct, 4, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6.
The schedule has been set for the monthly senior two-man scramble events. Tournaments will be held on May 17, June 21, July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 13.
The Alabama Senior Amateur Tour comes to Silver Lakes on Sept. 10. Sign up to play at SeniorAmateurGolfNet.net.