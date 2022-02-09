From the Bunker: Robertson makes ace at Pine Hill

Danny Robertson made his second career hole-in-one at Pine Hill on No. 4 at Pine Hill with an 8-iron from 134 yards this week. He was playing with Jimmy Roszell, Wayne Conner and Hoyt Turner.
Monthly Senior Two-Man at Pine Hill
The team of Martin/McClellan fired a 63 to win the Senior Two-Man at Pine Hill this week. They had a birdie at 16 to win the tie-breaker over the teams of Martin/Randall and Maddox/Austin.
The team of Phillips/Estes shot a 69 to win the second flight. Davis/Baughn placed second with a 70, and Jackson/Waldrop came in third place with a round of 71.
The team of Doss/Smith birdied the 15th hole to win the third flight on a tie-breaker. Crow/Hubbard and Borchelt/Franklin placed second and third with a score of 73.
Austin Roberts results
The Austin Roberts Golf Tournament at Pine Hill was won by the team of Robbie Hurst, Cam Hurst, Chase Hollingsworth and Cain Hollingsworth.
Here are the results:
Championship Flight
First: Robbie Hurst, Cam Hurst, Chase Hollingsworth, Cain Hollingsworth (-18); Second: Danny Whittaker, Jeremy McGatha, Landon Straub, Clay Calkins (-17); Third: Patrick Webber, Ty Webber, Chris Hubbard, Greg Harrelson (-16).
First Flight
First: Randall Doss, Brett Haynie, Rickey Hurst, Steve Perry (-11); Second: Blake Jones, Austin Jones, Christian Craft, Logan Craft (-11); Third: Tommy Beck, Madison Boyd, Bill McAdams, Phillip Sanderson (-11).
Second Flight
First: Jared Joiner, Chris Baker, Scott Norton, Rocco D'Gomez (-6); Second: Hanna Dyar, Joe Dyar, Todd Hamilton, Kayla Huckeba (-6); Third: Scott Holladay, Eddie Sterling, Tim Wilcox, Allen Mitchell (-6).
Greg Stone Memorial 5K Pancake Run
The 10th annual Greg Stone Memorial 5K Pancake Run is scheduled to begin at Parker Memorial Baptist Church on Saturday, March 5, at 8 a.m. All runners that sign up receive a free Pancake Breakfast ticket to the Kiwanis Club annual breakfast that same day. Sign up at the Christian Life Center at Parker or go online at Anniston Runners.
Super Bowl Backward 3-Person Scramble
Silver Lakes will host a Super Bowl Backward 3-Person Scramble with a 9 a.m. shotgun start on Feb. 12. Participants will play the Mindbreaker and Short Courses during this event. The nine holes on the Short Course will be played backward, creating an entirely different landscape. The entry fee is $225 per team ($75 per person). This includes greens fee, cart fee, range balls, lunch, mulligans and prizes. A raffle for a 65-inch TV is also included in the entry fee.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational is slated for June 3-5. Ty Cole is the defending champion.
The Parent-Child Tournament will be held June 18-19.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 86th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 27-28, and the Buddy Moore Charity Classic will be Sept. 10-11. The County Match-Play Championship will be played Oct. 1-2. Gary Wigington is the defending champion of the County and Match-Play championships.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The Anniston City Championship is on the schedule for June 25-26. Brennan Clay is the defending champion.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Oxford City Championship is set for April 30-May 1. Ty Cole is the defending champion.
The Golfweek Amateur Tour event is on the schedule for May 21. The Rolling Red Tour Shootout will be held Oct. 25 with the Rolling Red Classic slated for Oct. 26-27.
Demos and fittings with TaylorMade Stealth driver, hybrid, 3 and 5 woods are available. Please call the pro shop if interested.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The White Plains golf team will be holding a fundraiser tournament Feb. 26. It is a three-man scramble and the cost is $60 a person. There will be chances sold on a pre-round ball drop that will win one individual $1,000.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be held July 30-31. The defending champion is Brennan Clay.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
The Calhoun County Two-Man will be held April 2-3. The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be played May 14-15.
The monthly two-man senior scramble will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 15, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.