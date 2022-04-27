From the Bunker: Ray wins his first tournament on Calhoun County Tour

The Calhoun County Golf Tour got off to a blazing start this past weekend at Twin Bridges Golf Course. Corey Ray started Sunday in third place before hunting down the two leaders and winning it with a birdie on the final hole. Ray’s one-stroke victory was his first on tour.
Ray started the day three strokes back, behind co-leaders Jeremy McGatha and Kevin Daugherty, who both shot 1-under-par 71s on Saturday.
Daugherty shot a 76 on Sunday to finish at 3-over par, four strokes back of Ray. McGatha shot an 81 on the day. Ray’s birdie on 18 left him at 1-under par. He was the only golfer under par for the tournament.
Gary Wigington, who shot a 76 on Saturday, was lurking all day Sunday. He birdied his way back into the hunt and had the low round of the day — a 4-under-par 68 — to finish at level par for the tournament. He was tied for the lead going to 18 where he parred and Ray birdied.
Chad Calvert followed up an opening-round 74 with a 72 on Sunday and finished third at 2-over par for the tournament.
Dane Moore shot a 68 to tie for the low round of the day and won the Championship B flight by seven strokes over Layton Bussey, who shot a 152. Moore’s 68 left him at 1-over par for the tournament.
Randy Lipscomb followed up an opening round 80 with a 73 on Sunday to win the Championship C flight by five strokes over Casey Harmon.
Zack Pruitt shot a 167 to win the first flight, and Greg Shultz shot a 152 to edge David Sanders by one stroke in the senior flight.
Albatross
What is more rare than an ace? An albatross, or a 2 on a par-5 hole, is 3-under par. John Wood made an albatross on the par-5, No. 6 hole at Pine Hill last week. He used his 4-hybrid from 170 yards to hole the rare double-eagle. He was playing with Ricky Carden, Doug Ford and Wilton Page.
RTJ tournament sign-up
The RTJ Trail Championship is a 36-hole stroke-play event at Silver Lakes. The event on May 14-15 will feature two 18-hole rounds on the Backbreaker and Heartbreaker golf courses. It is a Calhoun County Golf Tour event.
The championship flight will be determined by Saturday’s first-round scores. The lowest 20 and ties will determine the championship flight. The remaining participants will be placed in three flights based on participation.
Both rounds will be played from an orange/white tee combination. Tee times will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The entry fee is $185 and includes green fees, cart fees, range balls, lunch, prizes and a FootJoy golf shirt.
Piedmont golf at Pine Hill
The annual Piedmont Golf Benefit three-person scramble is set up to take place Friday, June 10, with a 2 p.m. shotgun start at Pine Hill Country Club. All proceeds go to the Piedmont High School golf program.
The cost is $60 a player, including the cart, for the 18-hole event. There are sponsorships available. For more information call the Pine Hill clubhouse or contact Horace Bramblett at 256-447-2829 or 256-294-8580 and at hbramblett@pcsboe.us.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The ERA King Charity Classic will be held Friday, May 20, with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. East Central Alabama United Cerebral Palsy will receive benefits from this great event.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational is slated for June 3-5. Ty Cole is the defending champion.
The Parent-Child Tournament will be held June 18-19.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The Thursday nine-hole scramble is back. Last week’s winning team was Jarred Driggers, Kevin Wells and Mark Gaines with a score of 6-under par. Please call the clubhouse at 256-231-7631 before 4:30 p.m. to get your name on the list to tee-off at around 5.
The 86th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 27-28, and the Buddy Moore Charity Classic will be Sept. 10-11. The County Match Play Championship will be played Oct. 1-2. Gary Wigington is the defending champion of the County and Match-Play championships.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a shotgun tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held May 2. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
The Anniston City Championship is on the schedule for June 25-26. Brennan Clay is the defending champion.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Oxford City Championship is set for April 30-May 1. Ty Cole is the defending champion.
The Senior Golf Week Amateur Tour event is on the schedule for May 21. Visit SeniorAmateurGolfTour.net to sign up.
The Rolling Red Tour Shootout will be held on Oct. 25, with the Rolling Red Classic slated for Oct. 26-27.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The team of McCaig and Calkins won this month’s senior scramble with a score of 64 last week. Carter/Curvin and Ray/Wilson tied for second with a score of 66.
The team of Kinsey/Garmon shot a 70 to win a five-way tie on tie-breakers.
The team of Turner/Smith broke out of a six-way tie to win on a tie-breaker with a round of 72.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be held July 30-31. The defending champion is Brennan Clay.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
There are free green fees on the first Tuesday of each month — except for the month of May — when you bring in your 2022 Trail Card. The dates for the rest of the year are May 10, June 7, July 5, Aug. 2, Sept. 6, Oct, 4, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6.
The schedule has been set for the monthly senior two-man scramble events. Tournaments will be held on May 17, June 21, July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 13.
The Alabama Senior Amateur Tour comes to Silver Lakes on Sept. 10. Sign up to play at SeniorAmateurGolfNet.net.