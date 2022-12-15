 Skip to main content
From the Bunker: Ramblings from around the sports world

It’s the time of year when it’s kind of nice to just sit under a blanket, watch television, munch on some grilled cheese sandwiches and slurp down some warm soup. I managed to purchase a giant 70-something inch TV last week and have had it at floor level for the last week until I can figure out a way to get it up on the wall. The picture is huge and when you sit down right in front of it, you feel like you are in the huddle.

I loved watching the high school playoffs this year and was fortunate enough to make it through my 50th year of reporting on AHSAA sports. I did play-by-play on the radio for Munford football. It was a long time ago that I stepped in as a stat man and color guy for Andalusia High School football as a junior in high school there. Bob Morris was my mentor and I would make a few comments here and there during the game and do the stats at halftime and at the end of the game.