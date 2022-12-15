From the Bunker: Ramblings from around the sports world

It’s the time of year when it’s kind of nice to just sit under a blanket, watch television, munch on some grilled cheese sandwiches and slurp down some warm soup. I managed to purchase a giant 70-something inch TV last week and have had it at floor level for the last week until I can figure out a way to get it up on the wall. The picture is huge and when you sit down right in front of it, you feel like you are in the huddle.
I loved watching the high school playoffs this year and was fortunate enough to make it through my 50th year of reporting on AHSAA sports. I did play-by-play on the radio for Munford football. It was a long time ago that I stepped in as a stat man and color guy for Andalusia High School football as a junior in high school there. Bob Morris was my mentor and I would make a few comments here and there during the game and do the stats at halftime and at the end of the game.
Time has passed quickly as it was a time when Andalusia lost only four games in a seven-year period and went to five state championship games. The team’s last one came, ironically enough, at Wellborn with a 7-0 victory.
The memories came back this month when Andalusia won its first state championship since that battle in Wellborn in ’77. The win was decisive over Cherokee County.
I have spent time watching basketball this past week and the SEC may be at a level of play that is the best I have ever seen. Alabama has been unbelievable to watch in its wins over Houston and North Carolina. Can they keep it up? Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi State, LSU and Auburn all have powerhouse teams. The SEC will have some kind of regular season games to watch.
Golf sets up nicely this weekend with the pro family two-man tournament, with Tiger Woods and his son playing in it. That should be entertaining to watch.
The football bowl season gets going this weekend and there are some good potential matchups to watch. Birmingham got a tough matchup with East Carolina facing Coastal Carolina. I thought they were supposed to get an SEC team each year. That had to be a letdown to end up with the teams they got.
We have several local basketball tournaments taking place over the holidays. Should be fun.
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Report time for the Cane Creek dogfights is 9 a.m., with a tee time of 9:30 a.m.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Jan. 8. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month. There are free green fees on the first Tuesday of each month when you bring in your 2022 Trail Card.
The annual RTJ Toy Drive is taking place in December. Bring an unwrapped toy and play a round of golf for $35 until Dec. 18.