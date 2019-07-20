How many of you guys play golf with your wives, and how does it work out for you? Usually, it is a stroll through the park on a regulation golf course as the strength and power of the man can overcome the game of a wife who plays very little golf. Thus, there is no fear of losing to the wife.
However, on a putt-putt course, things can even out quickly. First, there is pressure on the guy, as we know we should win easily. Strength and power mean nothing on a putt-putt course as any kind of putt can go in.
It also seems the wife has the innate ability to roll in holes-in-one from anywhere, when she isn't even trying. The wives do not keep score, but the guys know what the situation is at all times on the course. The ladies are probably keeping tabs, but just are acting like they aren’t.
The juices really get flowing if the round is close, as it's just a huge blow to our man cards if we lose putt-putt to the wife.
This week, your friendly neighborhood golf columnist was on vacation in Gatlinburg, Tenn., and the wife and I set out to taste putt-putt golf in all the nooks and crannies of the resort town. We picked out a club and ball as we started some indoor putt-putt as some kind of circus decorated course.
My plan is always to just lag it close and tap in for 18 pars and make the wife have to get an ace to get the win, hoping she'll make mistakes for some bogeys. After all, I write the golf column for The Anniston Star and she never plays. The pressure was on.
The plan works as I parred the first three holes and she had a bogey on No. 3 to fall back by one stroke. I hoped for more, but she rolled in a long bogey putt. Then on No. 4 she banked it in on a blind shot for an ace to tie the match. She couldn’t find her ball as she did not know where it went. What luck, I thought, here we go!
I began to pull away, but the wife was hanging in there, and my back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 13 and 14 tightened my lead to two strokes with four holes to go. I began to think that I was going to choke this thing away, but then nature righted itself as I canned three straight aces, while her game came apart. It was an 11-shot win. No embarrassment on this day, and the pressure was off.
Sunny King Classic
They will be talking about the unbelievable 51-under par in 54 holes last weekend by the team of Jacob LeCroy and Jacob Harper at the Sunny King Charity Classic. They smashed the old record of 43 under.
People are still trying to put that score in its proper perspective. It's amazing that a team could go that low in three rounds of golf. I could see it in a four-man scramble happening, but for it to happen in a two-man scramble was simply amazing.
Hole-in-one
Tommy Stevens Jr. picked up an ace this week in the Sunny King while playing at Silver Lakes.
It happened on No. 9 at the Heartbreaker course. He did it with a 9-iron from 149 yards. Ken Howell, Brian Howell and Tommy Stevens Sr. were witnesses.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Junior clinics are being held each week on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Call the clubhouse for details. Golf fundamentals, rules, etiquette and on-course play are among the topics being taught.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
There are dogfights each Saturday and Sunday.
The Thursday nine-hole scramble tee time is 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 to get in on the action. The fee is $12 for non-members and $7 for members.
The Calhoun County Championship is scheduled for Aug. 10-11. The “Buddy Moore” will be Aug. 24-25, and the Calhoun County match-play event will be Sept. 7-8. Please contact Matt Rogers at 256-453-0206 for entry and sponsorship opportunities.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 9 a.m. with a tee time of 9:30.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Aug. 5 The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
There will be a two-man senior scramble Aug. 12 and Oct. 14 at a cost of $45 a player. That includes green and cart fees.
There is a summer junior camp coming up. It will be held July 22-25 and is for ages 5-13 and will be held from 8 a.m. to noon each day.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
On July 26 the Fort McClellan Military Police Reunion Fund Golf Tournament will be held. On July 27-28, the Pine Hill Invitational will be held.
The Fraternal Order of Police Anniston Lodge No. 4 will host a golf tournament Aug. 14.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail Card. Twilight rates start at 2:30 p.m. and Super Twilight rates start each day at 4 p.m. In July, golfers 17 and under pay no green fees if they playing with a paying adult.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
The SSGA will be at Farm Links on Tuesday July 23 with a starting time of 8 a.m.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m. Starling Ridgeway won first place in the July 13 dogfight with plus-8 points. Steve Reaves was second at plus-6 points. David Wray and Bob Pratt tied for third place with plus-4 points. Jim Kelly captured first place in the July 14 dogfight with plus-3 points. Reaves and Brad Angel tied for second place, just one point back.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
The course will host a two-man scramble senior tournament on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a 9 a.m. shotgun start, with registration by 8:30. The entry fee is $30 each, and this includes lunch and prize payout. The number of flights will be determined by the number of teams, with a minimum of two. Players must be at least 50 years old. Contact Ted Law at Indian Oaks.
The popular Friday night putting contests are held weekly at 7:30 p.m. Phillip Hicks and Ronnie Cofield placed first and second in the July 12 contest.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.