From the Bunker: Pine Hill scramble raises toys for area children

Kids were winners last Saturday as Pine Hill Country Club played host to the Toys for Kids Golf Classic. The entry fee included one unwrapped toy, along with money from part of the entry fees and sponsorships, that goes to area children for Christmas. The format was a four-person blind-draw scramble (A-B-C-D).
Here are the top team finishes in each flight:
Championship Flight
First: Dopson, Poole, Black, Benefield (-19); second: Reaves, Carr, Romine, Holley (-16); third: Waldrop, Webb, McInvale, Ward (-16)
First Flight
First: Miller, Watson, Cobb, Bowman (-12); second: Pate, Pate, Winton, Pate (-12); third: Elliott, Elliott, Elliott, Robins (-12)
Second Flight
First: Griguhn, Griguhn, McCareeth, Gable (-10); second: Grubbs, Cobb, Cobb (-10); third: Smith, Aldridge, Shatus, Gowens (-10)
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Jan. 3. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes. There will be a four-man scramble Dec. 17.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
Bring in a new, unwrapped toy with a minimum value of $10 and play a round of golf with a cart for $35 plus tax through Dec. 16.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Indian Oaks is closed on Monday and open from 1 p.m. to dark Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. It is open all day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.