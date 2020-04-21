From the Bunker: Pine Hill hosts monthly senior scramble

The weather cleaned up nicely on this past Monday as Pine Hill hosted its monthly senior two-man scramble.
The scores reflected good scoring conditions as the team of Carter-Curvin carved out a 62 to win the championship flight. They were two strokes better than the teams of King-Beavers and Bragg-Reaves, who each shot 8-under par 64.
The team of Haywood-Barthel was the winner of the first flight with a 69. The team of Turner-Anderson placed second, losing on a tiebreaker. The team of Brown-Waddell finished third.
The team of Grubbs-Gable won the second flight with a round of 72. They were one shot better than the second-place team of Singleton-Estes and two shots better than the third-place team of Smith-Harrelson.
Hole-in-one
Mike Beck stepped his game up this week with an ace at “The Hill,” Anniston Municipal.
He used a pitching wedge on the 110-yard No. 7 hole. It was witnessed by Danny Whittaker, Chad Mullinax and Brock Wright.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The ERA King UCP Charity Event, coronavirus permitting, will be May 1 at 9 a.m. It is the eighth annual event and will be a four-man scramble. The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational is scheduled for May 29-31. It is a 54-hole event for the Calhoun County Golf Tour. There will be an ACC Country Club Junior tournament June 13.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
Tyler Dopson shot plus-1 point to win the April 11 dogfight. Justin Dopson was second at even, while Steve Mullendore, Mark Gaines and Chris Reaves tied for third with minus-1 point.
Dopson also won the April 14 dogfight with plus-3 points as he edged Gary Thomas by a point.
The Thursday afternoon scramble is back and was won by the team of Jimbo Phillips, Mike Horton, Steve Mullendore, Tom Sawyer and Derrick Mastin as the group shot 8-under par. The team of Danny Whittaker, Chad Mullinax, Mike Beck and Brock Wright tied but lost in a chip-off.
The Calhoun County Championship will be Aug. 8-9.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf.
Robert Hood and Bill Curry tied for first place in the April 14 dogfight with scores of plus-5 points. Bill Turner was third with plus-4 points. Danny Stephens took the honors in the April 16 dogfight with plus-4 points. Bill Barker and Clark Taylor tied for second one point behind Stephens.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union Senior two-man scramble tournament is scheduled for May 4. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m. There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up. There is cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over off of the red tees.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
Cider Ridge was named one of the 10 best public golf courses in Alabama by Best Things Alabama 2019.
Kids play free after 12 p.m. with a paying adult.
The Oxford City Championship is scheduled for May 2-3 and hosted by Cider Ridge.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Piedmont High School Golf fundraiser will be June 27 at 1 p.m. at Pine Hill It will be a three-person scramble with two mulligans included. The cost is $60 a person which includes lunch and cart fees.
Contact Pine Hill Country Club or Horace Bramblett at 256-447-2829 for more information. You can also purchase a sponsorship.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be July 25-26.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
The 2020 membership card is on sale and it features discounts on green fees, merchandise and dining at all the Robert Trent Jones locations.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
The Silver Lakes Invitational will be June 13-14.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes, you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
