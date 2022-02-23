From The Bunker: Piedmont golf event set for June 10

The annual Piedmont Golf Benefit three-person scramble is all set up to take place Friday, June 10, with a 2 p.m. shotgun start at Pine Hill Country Club. All proceeds go to the Piedmont High School golf program.
Head golf coach Horace Bramblett does such a great job with the kids at Piedmont, as do all the coaches in the athletics department at the school.
The cost is $60 a player, including the cart, for the 18-hole event. There are sponsorships available. For more information call the Pine Hill clubhouse or contact Horace Bramblett at 256-447-2829 or 256-294-8580 and at hbramblett@pcsboe.us.
Pine Hill monthly senior scramble
The team of Howell/Hurst fired a 63 to win the monthly senior two-man scramble at Pine Hill this week. The team of Barthel/Williams placed second with Phillips/Estes third after both teams shot 65.
The team of Rozell/PK won the first flight on a tie-breaker over the team of Brown/McClellan. Both teams shot a 69. The team of Griguhn/Beck shot a 70 to finish third.
The second flight only got in nine holes due to rain, and the team of K. Boyd/J. Randall shot a 31 to take first place.
Greg Stone Memorial 5K Pancake Run
The 10th annual Greg Stone Memorial 5K Pancake Run is scheduled to begin at Parker Memorial Baptist Church on Saturday, March 5, at 8 a.m. All runners that sign up receive a free Pancake Breakfast ticket to the Kiwanis Club annual breakfast that same day. Sign up at the Christian Life Center at Parker or go online at Anniston Runners. The current forecast for weather on that Saturday is for a high of 71 degrees. It should be a perfect day for golfers and non-golfers to get out and enjoy some fresh air.
ACC Scramble
The Anniston Country Club is having a two-man scramble on Feb. 26 and 27. Golfers will be flighted after Saturday’s round. Tee time for both days is 10 a.m. with a shotgun start.
The entry fee is $65 for members and $100 for non-members. Call the clubhouse for more information.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational is slated for June 3-5. Ty Cole is the defending champion.
The Parent-Child Tournament will be held June 18-19.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 86th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 27-28, and the Buddy Moore Charity Classic will be Sept. 10 -11. The County Match Play Championship will be played Oct. 1-2. Gary Wigington is the defending champion of the County and Match-Play championships.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held March 7. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
The Anniston City Championship is on the schedule for June 25-26. Brennan Clay is the defending champion.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
There will be a Member-Member tournament on Saturday, March 26, beginning at 9 a.m. The first six holes will be best ball, the second six modified alternate shot, and the final six a scramble format. The cost is $180 for each four-man team. Each participant will receive a custom order pair of Asics golf shoes and the tournament will be flighted after the round.
The Oxford City Championship is set for April 30-May 1. Ty Cole is the defending champion.
The GolfWeek Amateur Tour event is on the schedule for May 21. The Rolling Red Tour Shootout will be held on Oct. 25, with the Rolling Red Classic slated for Oct. 26-27.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be held July 30-31. The defending champion is Brennan Clay.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
The Calhoun County Two-Man will be held April 2-3. The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be played May 14-15.