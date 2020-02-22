From the bunker: Piedmont golf does things the right way

When you think of Piedmont sports, you think of football, basketball and baseball and the state championships that the school has put together over the years.
You think of the community, the school officials, the facilities and the coaches that put all of their heart into those sports.
There is the same kind of support for the smaller sports as well, such as the boys and girls golf teams. Golf coach Horace Bramblett is one of those dedicated to giving the golf teams the same experience that every athletic program at Piedmont has.
Each year the team holds an annual tournament at Pine Hill around June to raise money to fund the entire golf program.
“It is our annual fundraiser,” Bramblett said. “Here at Piedmont, we do not charge our kids for anything in any athletic program except for something that they may keep. We have a great booster club and others in the community that help.”
Golf is one of those sports that is very costly for youth to grow up playing. You have green fees, cart fees and the cost of clubs, balls, shoes, etc.
The Bulldogs have six girls and six boys playing on each team this year. Four of them are playing golf for the very first time. A lot of times kids may need equipment and Bramblett and the community gets out there and hunts down what they need.
“We have great support from our parents, community and administration,” Bramblett said. “When AD Steve Smith asked me to take over the program a few years back, I did. He has always supported the program fully. He believes like I do that golf is a lifetime sport and something you can play with your kids one day and your parents and grandparents.”
Piedmont’s home course is at Pine Hill Country Club.
“Corey Etter has been so good to us at Pine Hill. He has been a lifesaver to our program,” added Branblett.
The Bulldogs tee it up in early March depending on the weather.
Their fundraiser will be held June 27 at 1 p.m. at Pine Hill. It will be a three-person scramble with two mulligans included. The cost is $60 a person and includes lunch and cart fees.
Contact Pine Hill Country Club or Horace Bramblett at 256-447-2829 for further information.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The ERA King UCP Charity Event will be May 1 at 9 a.m. It is the eighth annual event and will be a four-man scramble.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you
walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart. The Thursday afternoon scramble has been shut down until the spring.
The Feb. 16 dogfight was won by Chris Reaves and Johnny Barnes, who tied with a score of plus-4 points. Gary Thomas was third with a score of plus-1 point.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with a cart is just $28. There is a winter special rate in place from noon to close Monday through Friday. You can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf.
Bill Curry won the Feb. 15 dogfight with Bo Savage placing second. Larry Crotzer was third and Ralph Aldis finished fourth.
Robert Hood won the Feb. 17 dogfight. Bill Baker and Bo Savage tied for second and Bill Curry and Rocco D’Gomez tied for fourth place.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be March 2. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m. There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
Cider Ridge was named one of the 10 best public golf courses in Alabama by Best Things Alabama 2019.
Kids play for free after noon with a paying adult.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
They are offering a winter membership, featuring unlimited golf through Feb. 29 at nine RTJ sites. Call the clubhouse for more information.
The 2020 membership card is on sale and it features discounts on green fees, merchandise and dining at all the Robert Trent Jones locations.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
