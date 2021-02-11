From the Bunker: Piedmont and Pine Hill team up

I’ve been writing sports for newspapers in some form or fashion for 50 years. Over the years I’ve been lucky to be around some great athletics programs up close and personal as a Friday night football announcer and a part-time sports writer. There was Andalusia High School in the 1970s, Enterprise High School in the 80s, Elba High School in the 90s and Oxford High School in the 2000s and 2010s.
I can tell the difference in how a great program is run by the way all the sports work together and how things are run by the administration. One of the schools that I have been around in Calhoun County is Piedmont. I’ve not been around Piedmont as much as some other schools, but you can tell what a great program they have.
It trickles down to the golf program coached by Horace Bramblett. They began practice this week. They have six boys and six girls out this year. They have a couple of kids on the track or cheerleader teams that will have to work out their schedules, but all are looking forward to getting their season going.
“We encourage our kids to play multiple sports and we are really looking to some sort of normalcy with the golf season starting,” Bramblett said. “We got shut down right at the beginning of the season last year with the COVID outbreak. Our kids have been working hard on their own and we are excited.
“We are supported very well by athletics director Steve Smith and the administration. He has given us all the resources we have needed as we have been building a golf program. My goal is to help these kids enjoy the game and help them develop skills they can use to enjoy golf as a lifetime sport, something they can do after high school.”
Bramblett has gotten a lot of help from Pine Hill Country Club and golf pro Cory Etter.
“He has been a lifesaver for our team,” Bramblett said. “We needed a place to play one week and Cory called up and took us on. We play out of Pine Hill now and Cory does such a good job with young people and making his course available to us.”
Last year was tough as all the spring sports were cut short.
“I really hated it for our baseball team, who I thought had a chance to win it all last year. I hated it for our kids and the hardest thing about the COVID is not having that interaction with the students that we normally have during the day,” Bramblett said.
One thing’s for sure. Piedmont has its act together and the Bulldogs are champions in all sports.
Pancake Run
Don’t forget, the Greg Stone Memorial Pancake Run will be held on March 6 at 8 a.m. The entry fee includes a ticket to the pancake breakfast put on by the Kiwanis Club that same day. Call 256-310-0830 or 256-419-6444 for more information or sign up online at activeworks.com.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational will be held at The Anniston Country Club (a 54-hole event) June 4-6. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be held July 9-11.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. The Calhoun County Championship will be held August 28-29. “The Buddy Moore” Charity Classic two-man scramble will be held Sept. 11-12. The County Match Play Championship will be held Sept 25-26.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grille.
The next City of Anniston Senior two-man scramble will be March 1. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
The Cane Creek Golf Course Championship will be held May 22-23.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card. Card-holders can get 15 percent off their golf fees at check in, 25 percent off Troon Card rates on the day of their birthday, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops, 10 percent off at participating golf course restaurants and 25 percent off club rental fees. Card-holders get other privileges as well.
It is Twilight Tuesday on Tuesdays in January. You can play 18 holes at any time during the day at twilight rates.
Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine.
On Feb. 20, the first Chilly Open will be held. It will be a two-man scramble. The cost will be $60 per team for Cider Ridge members and $120 per team for other golfers. Call the clubhouse now to register. It will start at 9 a.m.
The Oxford City Championship will be played May 1-2.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Pine Hill Country Club Invitational will be held July 31-Aug. 1.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail Cards are available for $35.
The Deep Freeze Backwards Tournament will be played Feb. 20. Players will play 18 holes: nine championship holes (Heartbreaker) and nine holes on the short course. All 18 holes will be played backwards creating an entirely different landscape. The tournament will have a 9 a.m. shotgun start and will be played in a three-person scramble format. The $80 per person entry fee includes green fees, tax, cart fee, range balls, mulligans, lunch and prizes.
This event will have multiple flights based on score and the number of participants.
The County Two-Man Championship will be held March 27-28. The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be May 15-16.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.