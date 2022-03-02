From the Bunker: Pate, Howell and Black win White Plains tourney at Pine Hill

It was a big day at Pine Hill on Saturday as the White Plains High School Golf Boosters Tournament and a Demo Day was held.
The team of Jonathan Pate, Chip Howell and Daniel Black shot 17-under par to win the championship flight. The team of Jeremy McGatha, Isabel Rogers and Andrew Brooks shot 13-under par to place second. Terry Cobb, Jared Joiner and Trevor McCarley placed third with a score of 13-under par.
The first flight was won by the team of Kobe Messer, Nash Messer and Ryder Hudgins with a score of 9-under par. Zach Goss, Dalton Faulkner and Dustin Travis came in second place at 9-under par. Don Maddox, Jerry Irwin and Brian Irwin came in third at 9-under par.
The team of Marcus King, Ronnie Winton and Bob McClain won the second flight with a score of 6-under par. The team of Randy Martin, James Harrison and Tommy Stevens was second at 5-under par. Ryan Cobb, Frank Cobb and David Martin came in third place at 5-under par.
Piedmont at Pine Hill
The annual Piedmont Golf Benefit three-person scramble is set up to take place Friday, June 10, with a 2 p.m. shotgun start at Pine Hill Country Club. All proceeds go to the Piedmont High School golf program.
Head golf coach Horace Bramblett does such a great job with the kids at Piedmont, as do all the coaches in the athletics department at the school.
Bramblett is excited about the upcoming season. He has 10 boys and seven girls out for golf this season. That’s the largest number he’s ever had.
The cost is $60 a player, including the cart, for the 18-hole event. There are sponsorships available. For more information call the Pine Hill clubhouse or contact Horace Bramblett at 256-447-2829 or 256-294-8580 and at hbramblett@pcsboe.us.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
There is a spring membership drive taking place that offers no initiation fee and 50 percent off of monthly dues for the first 12 months. The drive ends March 31.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational is slated for June 3-5. Ty Cole is the defending champion.
The Parent-Child Tournament will be held June 18-19.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 86th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 27-28, and the Buddy Moore Charity Classic will be Sept. 10 -11. The County Match Play Championship will be played Oct. 1-2. Gary Wigington is the defending champion of the County and Match-Play championships.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held March 7. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
The Anniston City Championship is on the schedule for June 25-26. Brennan Clay is the defending champion.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes. March 25 is the date for this month.
There will be a Member-Member tournament on Saturday, March 26, beginning at 9 a.m. The first six holes will be best ball, the second six modified alternate shot, and the final six a scramble format. The cost is $180 for each four-man team. Each participant will receive a custom-order pair of Asics golf shoes and the tournament will be flighted after the round.
Sign up now for the PGA Junior League (ages 4-13) which will be taking place at Cider Ridge.
The Oxford City Championship is set for April 30-May 1. Ty Cole is the defending champion.
The Golf Week Amateur Tour event is on the schedule for May 21. The Rolling Red Tour Shootout will be held Oct. 25, with the Rolling Red Classic slated for Oct. 26-27.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be held July 30-31. The defending champion is Brennan Clay.