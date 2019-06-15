It finally became official this week as Parker Memorial Baptist Church re-named its June tournament the Parker Memorial William Weiser Invitational golf tournament. Weiser has put many, many years into helping run softball teams and golf events more recently. He has been a member at Parker since the early ’60s and his pride and joy now involves putting this tournament together each June.
It’s not easy to round up 40 to 50 guys and ladies and get them going in the same direction and get them to finish in the same direction, but he gets it done. Steve Cheatwood helps him bring his table up and I assume his wife and son help him wrap up the “goodie” bags that each golfer receives with their small entry fee.
When the golfers arrive the names are on the carts. Weiser is at the table handing out goodie bags and collecting money. Yesterday, I was the clown that did not bring cash and he had to do a work around to get my entry fees processed. He also takes a bit of good natured barbing from the group, of which he manages to ignore for the most part.
He received a plaque prior to the tournament held at “The Hill” this week from Chip Howell, and I guess it finally dawned on everyone how much Weiser means to the Parker golf gang and how much the Parker golf gang means to Weiser. “I just want to thank everybody and tell everybody how much of an honor it is for me to be associated with Parker in some way.”
The team of David Fitzgerald, Ron Allen, Don Whitlow and David Lindsey won a scorecard playoff over the team of Steve Cheatwood, James Riddle, Scott Cobb and Phil Stout to take first-place honors with a round of 63. The team of Nathan Griffin, Delana Howard, Stan Barger and Jim Garmon shot a 64 and won a scorecard playoff for third place over Chip Howell, David Phillips, Don Simmons and Johnny Austin.
Hole-in-one: Marcus King buried a hole-in-one from 164 yards out with a 7-iron on the No. 3 hole at Pine Hill last week. Michael Crews and Ryan Cobb were witnesses.
Alabama State Championship at Cider Ridge: This week the 29th annual Alabama Women’s Stroke Play Championship will be held at Cider Ridge on June 18, 19 and 20. The prestigious event was won by Randolph High School senior Michaela Morard last year with a record score of 21 under par for the three-day event. She is a University of Alabama commit and is also the three-time defending Alabama State Girls Junior Champion.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Junior clinics are being held each week. Call the clubhouse for details.
The Sunny King Classic will be July 12-14, and on Aug. 17-18, it will be the ACC four-ball invitational.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
There are dogfights each Saturday and Sunday. The Thursday nine-hole scramble tee time is 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 to get in on the action. The fee is $12 for non-members and $7 for members.
There is a Thursday afternoon scramble each week starting at 5 p.m. The team of Andrew Tyson, Roger Smith, Roger Chandler and Steve Mullendore won this week’s event with a score of 6 under par.
Tyson took first place in a 27-hole par-3 tournament earlier this month with a score of 1 under par. Roger Jackson came in second place, Steve McClellan third, Roger Chandler fourth and Garrett Wells finished fifth.
The Calhoun County Championship is scheduled for Aug. 10-11. The “Buddy Moore” will be held Aug. 24-25 and the Calhoun County match-play event will be Sept 7-8.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 9 a.m. with a tee time of 9:30.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Monday, July 1. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
The Alabama State Golf Association’s Women’s Stroke Play Tournament will be June 18-20.
There will be a two-man senior scramble on July 8, Aug. 12 and Oct. 14 at a cost of $45 a player. That includes green and cart fees.
There will be a summer junior camp coming up. It will be held July 22-25 and is for ages 5-13 and will be held from 8 a.m. to noon each day.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
On Monday, the monthly two-man senior scramble will take place at 9 a.m.
Piedmont High School golf coach Horace Bramblett is having his annual three-person scramble fundraiser at Pine Hill on July 6. Businesses or individuals can sponsor a hole for $100. The cost is $60 a player and includes lunch. All proceeds go to Piedmont High School golf. Sign up now and play a little golf on Fourth of July weekend for a good cause. Coach Bramblett’s contact number is 256-447-2829.
On July 27-28, the Pine Hill Invitational will be held.
A new Tuesday Nite Golf League is being started up beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. Each team consists of five players of which four will have scores that count each week. If interested contact the clubhouse by June 23.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
This month’s senior two-man scramble will be held Tuesday at 9 a.m. On June 17 and June 24, Junior clinics are being held from 9 to 11 a.m. each day.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail card. Twilight rates start at 2:30 p.m. and Super Twilight rates start each day at 4 p.m.
On June 25 the Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifier will be held.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
The SSGA was at Oak Mountain on June 10 and Peter Poole won the first flight. Jim Hollis and Watt Knollenberg tied for second place. John McClellan won the second flight and Ron Fleming was second. Harold Jeter finished third.
The SSGA will hold its next event on Monday at Oak Mountain.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
The course will host a two-man scramble senior tournament on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a 9 a.m. shotgun start, with registration by 8:30 a.m. The entry fee is $30 each, and this includes lunch and prize payout. The number of flights will be determined by the number of teams, with a minimum of two. Players must be at least 50 years old. Contact Ted Law at Indian Oaks.
The popular Friday night putting contests are held weekly at 7:30 p.m.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com