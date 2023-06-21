 Skip to main content
From the Bunker: Parent-Child scramble produces several winners

Local golf teaser
Photo by Trent Penny

The ever-popular Parent-Child scramble was held last weekend at Anniston Country Club. The 36-hole event had many winners among the different age groups for children.

The team of Garrett and Garrett Burgess Jr. won the 8-13 year-old flight with a score of 120. Freeman and Bodie Fite teamed up to take first place in the under-7 flight with a score of 131.