From the Bunker: Parent-Child scramble produces several winners

The ever-popular Parent-Child scramble was held last weekend at Anniston Country Club. The 36-hole event had many winners among the different age groups for children.
The team of Garrett and Garrett Burgess Jr. won the 8-13 year-old flight with a score of 120. Freeman and Bodie Fite teamed up to take first place in the under-7 flight with a score of 131.
Gary and Chandler Wilborn shot a 131 to place first in the 14 and older A division. T.J. and Jeremy McGatha fired a 142 to win the 14 and older B division. Jose and Cal Lambert had a score of 152 to win the 14 and older C division.
Wellborn Benefit
The Wellborn High School Benefit Fund Golf Tournament was played last week at Pine Hill and the three-man scramble was won by the team of Don Maddox, Steve Akers and Robert Hood with a round of 16 under par.
Jeremy McGatha, Brennan Clay and Jason Johnson were right behind with a score of 15 under par.
Third place went to Gary Beasley, Clay Costner and Bob Eaton with a score of 14 under par.
Pine Hill Monthly Senior Scramble
The team of Minton/F. Toland shot a 61 to win the monthly senior scramble at Pine Hill this week. Akers/Maddox came in second with a score of 62.
K. Boyd/J. Randall won the first flight on tie-breakers with a score of 68. Connell/Fortenberry teamed up to place second with a 68. R. Carter/D. Curvin shot a 68 to finish third.
Cane Creek Kappa Alpha Psi
The second annual Anniston-Piedmont Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc., Scholarship Golf Tournament was held at Cane Creek last Friday.
First Place went to the team of Jonathan Stokes and Jamarcus Stokes with a score of 64. Second place went to the team of Torry Crawford and Roland Francis with a score of 68. Derek Raulerson and Danny Stephens came in third place with a score of 69.
Piedmont Golf
The Bulldogs have moved their annual three-man scramble to Friday, July 14, at 2 p.m., out at Pine Hill Country Club. The cost is $60 a player and hole sponsorships are available from any Piedmont High School golfer or Coach Bramblett. Call 256-447-2829 or 256-294-8580 for more information.
Drive, Chip and Putt
The Drive, Chip and Putt national competition for youth that ends up at Augusta National Golf Course each year has announced its plans. There are local qualifiers, then regional qualifiers to be held this summer with the finals being next year around the time of the Masters.
One of the local qualifiers will be held at RTJ Silver Lakes on July 17. Mark your calendar for that event.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Sunny King Charity Classic will be played at ACC, Silver Lakes and Cider Ridge Sept. 15-17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Monday and Tuesday only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 87th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 19-20. Andrew Brooks is the defending champion. The “Buddy Moore” Charity Classic will be played Sept. 9-10.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 9 a.m., with a sign-up time of 8:30 a.m.
The Anniston City Championship will be played June 24-25. The defending champion is Ty Cole.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Oxford City Championship will be held on July 8-9. Sawyer Edwards is the defending champion.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be played July 29-30. Jeremy McGatha is the defending champion.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $70 or $60 with a 2023 Trail Card. Entry fee includes greens fee, cart fee, range balls, lunch and prizes. Eligible for participants ages 50 and older.