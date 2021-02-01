From the Bunker: Pancakes, pancakes … and some golf, too

Last weekend’s weather warmed up a bit and here's hoping some of you got out to play a little golf in comfortable weather. As we nudge into February, winter is two-thirds gone and people are looking to get out.
Pickleball enthusiasts are attacking the courts in any indoor facility they can find, and The Anniston Country Club has some nice new courts for their members to use outside if it's not too cold.
Running will get going with the Greg Stone Memorial Pancake Run on March 6 at 8 a.m. and the entry fee includes a ticket to the pancake breakfast put on by the Kiwanis Club that same day. The $20 pre-race day fee also includes a free T-shirt. Call 256-310-0830 or 256-491-6444 for more information. You also can sign up online at activeworks.com. It would be a good way for you golfers to start getting in shape for the spring season. Go run, eat some pancakes, and play a round of golf on March 6.
Cider Ridge will get things cranked up on the golfing front Feb. 20 with its first Chilly Open. It will be a two-man scramble. The cost will be $60 a team for Cider Ridge members and $120 a team for other golfers. Call the clubhouse now to register. It will start at 9:00 a.m.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. June will feature the Wilfred Galbraith Invitational at The Anniston Country Club (a 54-hole event) on June 4-6. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be July 9-11.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
The Calhoun County Championship will be at Anniston Municipal on Aug. 28-29. “The Buddy Moore” Charity Classic two-man scramble will be at Anniston Municipal on Sept. 11-12. The County Match Play Championship will be Sept 25-26 at Anniston Municipal.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration times at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grille.
The next City of Anniston Senior Two-Man Scramble will be March1. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
The Cane Creek Golf Course Championship will be at Cane Creek on May 22-23.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card. Card-holders can get 15 percent off their golf fees at check in, 25 percent off Troon Card rates on the day of their birthday, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops, 10 percent off at participating golf course restaurants and 25 percent off club rental fees. Card - holders get other privileges as well.
It is Twilight Tuesday on Tuesdays in January. You can play 18 holes at any time during the day at twilight rates. Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers' Choice magazine.
The Oxford City Championship Tournament will be played at Cider Ridge Golf Course on May 1-2.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Pine Hill Country Club Invitational will be played July 31-Aug. 1.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail Cards are available for $35.
The County Two-Man Championship will be March 27-28 at Silver Lakes. The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be May 15-16.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
