The rain has just been unbelievable this winter season and has wreaked havoc on the local golf schedules. As a result, news coming out of the courses has turned into a small dribble.
It's probably a good time to mention a 5K fun run event Saturday at Parker Memorial for you golfers to get out and start getting in a little bit of shape for the upcoming season.
The run has changed from the Pancake Run to the seventh annual Greg Stone Memorial Pancake Run and will begin at 8 a.m. You can register between 6:15 and 7 a.m. on Saturday. It is in memory of Greg Stone, who passed away recently. He was on staff at Parker Memorial and did such a great job of organizing this run in the past.
Early registration will ensure you a ticket to the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast on March 23 and get you a free T-shirt. There are great prizes for the many age groups and the course will wind through east Anniston and by the High School and RMC.
You can call Dennis Dunn at 256-310-0830 or go line to sign up now.
JSU golf
The JSU women and men cranked up their spring season’s last week. The women traveled Amelia Island near Jacksonville, Fla., for a 54-hole event and finished sixth out of 16 college teams.
Freshman Claire Vermette shot a 225 to finish tied for 12th and was the low medalist for the Gamecocks. Junior Paula Vega placed 25th with a 229. The women will play in Jacksonville, Fla., on March 4-5 for their next action.
The men were in Savannah, Ga., for the Savannah Harbor event last week and they placed sixth with an 881 for the 54-hole event. Sophomore Jesus Montenegro finished in ninth place individually only five shots off the lead. They will be at Myrtle Beach on March 11-12 for their next match.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Titleist and Taylormade will be having a demo day March 3
The spring scramble is coming March 16-17. It will a two-man scramble format and the fee is $100 for non-members and is $75 for members. The field will be flighted after one day. The fee also includes lunch on both days.
On April 12, the Chase Thomas Strong Golf Tournament will be held. All proceeds will benefit families of children with brain injuries in Alabama.
The Walker Reynolds Club Championship will be held April 13-14. On May 3, the ERA King UCP tournament will be held. It will be a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
On May 31-June 2, it will be the Wilfred Galbraith ACC Invitational. On June 15-16, it will be the ACC parent-child tournament.
The Sunny King Classic will be July 12-14, and on Aug. 17-18, it will be the ACC four-ball invitational.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
There are dogfights each Saturday and Sunday.
The Calhoun County Championship is scheduled for Aug. 10-11. The “Buddy Moore” will be held Aug. 24-25 and the Calhoun County match-play event will be Sept. 7-8.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 9 a.m. with a tee time of 9:30.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be March 4. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
The Austin Joplin Memorial Golf Tournament will be held April 6 at Cane Creek. The scramble will tee off at 8:30 a.m.
The Cane Creek Invitational has moved in the Calhoun County Tour schedule so that it will be the first event of the year. It now sits in the March 23-24 time slot.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): There is a special “Bring Your Buddy” package in place that includes 18 holes of golf, cart, range balls and beverages and chicken wings after the round.
Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. On Monday-Thursday, these special rates are $35 a person, and on Friday-Sunday the rates are $39 a person.
Twilight golf begins at 3 p.m. each day and starts at noon Tuesday and Thursday. On Monday-Thursday, the cost is $37 and Friday through Saturday the cost is $41.
You can currently play all day at a special rate. On Monday through Thursday the rate is $55 and Friday through Sunday the rate is just $65.
A Callaway Demo Day is set for March 3.
The Cider Ridge Invitational will be May 4-5.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.
On March 23, the Drive to the Goal Charity Golf Tournament will be held. It has a 1 p.m. start time. It is a two-man scramble. Contact Benji Turley at benji313@cableone.net for further information. The event will help benefit youth soccer.
The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
On July 27-28, the Pine Hill Invitational will be held.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. March 5 is the next scheduled date for 2019.
It's time to sign up for the 2019 Trail Card. You can do it online. Trail Card winter rates are $29.95 plus tax for 18 holes plus cart on weekdays and $39.95 on weekends.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail card.
On March 16, a two-person St. Patrick’s Day scramble will be held and includes lunch.
There is a senior two-person scramble to be held March 19. It is a 10 a.m. shotgun start.
The County Two-Man event will be April 6-7 in 2019, and the RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be June 22-23.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Milton Lay and Joe Llewellyn tied for first in the first flight at Cider Ridge on Feb. 11. Travis Price won the second flight and Fred Phillips won the third flight. Bruce Erhardt won first place in the first flight the week before at Timberline. Tom Germanson was the winner of the second flight.
If the weather holds up the next tournament will be held at Oxmoor Valley on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
The course will host a two-man scramble senior tournament on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a 10 a.m. shotgun start, with registration by 8:30 a.m. The entry fee is $30 each, and this includes lunch and prize payout. The number of flights will be determined by the number of teams, with a minimum of two. Players must be at least 50 years old. Contact Ted Law at Indian Oaks.
