From the Bunker: Pancake Run a good way for golfers to get in shape

Photo by Trent Penny

The weather seems to be lurking every time there is a planned golf event in this new year. Spring is just around the corner, however, and that always means the Pancake Run is coming up at Parker Memorial Baptist Church the first Saturday in March.

For you golfers out there, it would be a nice run to kind of get you in shape for the upcoming golf season. I have run in the event once and was a winner (I was the only one in my age bracket from 61-65).