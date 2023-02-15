From the Bunker: Pancake Run a good way for golfers to get in shape

The weather seems to be lurking every time there is a planned golf event in this new year. Spring is just around the corner, however, and that always means the Pancake Run is coming up at Parker Memorial Baptist Church the first Saturday in March.
For you golfers out there, it would be a nice run to kind of get you in shape for the upcoming golf season. I have run in the event once and was a winner (I was the only one in my age bracket from 61-65).
The 11th annual Greg Stone Memorial 5K Pancake Run will be held on Saturday, March 4, at 8 a.m. The run winds its way through downtown Anniston with the start and finish line at Parker Memorial Baptist Church.
Runners will receive a meal ticket to the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast that same morning and a T-shirt while supplies last.
All proceeds will go to missions at Parker Memorial Baptist Church. Sign up through the website annistonrunners.com or call the Christian Life Center at Parker Memorial at 256-419-2120.
It’s been a while, but I am starting to get out and see some of the local high schools again through assisting in coverage of the basketball playoff games. I’ve found out what a blessing I have missed in the last couple of years.
My dear friends at Oxford High School, Anniston High School and Faith Christian are the people I have been able to catch up with again. With COVID, and my wife having surgery and needing care, I kind of backed away from doing much, but I miss the honor of being able to see all the people that work hard for those high school kids.
It’s the same with golf. The blessing about being a reporter is the people you get to meet who help you get the stories done. 51 years of memories!
Piedmont golf
The Bulldogs will have their annual three-man scramble on Friday, June 2, at 2 p.m. out at Pine Hill Country Club. The cost is $60 a player and hole sponsorships are available from any Piedmont High School golfer or Coach Horace Bramblett. Call 256-447-2821 or 256-294-8580 for more information.
Drive, Chip and Putt
The Drive, Chip and Putt national competition for youth that ends up at Augusta National Golf Course each year has announced its plans. There are local qualifiers, then regional qualifiers to be held this summer with the finals being next year around the time of the Masters.
One of the local qualifiers will be held at RTJ Silver Lakes on July 17. Mark your calendar for that event.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational will be played June 2-4. It is a 54-hole event and Jacob LeCroy is the defending champion.
The Parent-Child will be held June 17-18. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be played at ACC, Silver Lakes and Cider Ridge Sept. 15-17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 87th Calhoun County Amateur Championship will be held Aug. 19-20. Andrew Brooks is the defending champion. The “Buddy Moore” Charity Classic will be played Sept. 9-10.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 10 a.m., with a sign-up time of 9:30 a.m.
The Anniston City Championship will be played June 24-25. The defending champion is Ty Cole.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The third-annual Lincoln School three-man scramble golf tournament will be held April 15. There will also be a putting challenge held on the practice greens. Tee time is 8 a.m.
The Oxford City Championship will be held on July 8-9. Sawyer Edwards is the defending champion.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
There will be a White Plains golf fundraiser scramble Feb. 25.
There will be a four-man scramble held March 18 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start to benefit the Gary Sinise Foundation. It is called the Pi Kappa Alpha Gary Sinise Classic. For more details, call 205-215-2507.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be played July 29-30. Jeremy McGatha is the defending champion.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
The Calhoun County Two-Man will be held on April 1-2. The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be played May 6-7. Jacob LeCroy is the defending champion.
There will be a U.S. Open qualifier held on May 4.