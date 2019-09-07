Two former winners and the No. 2 seed advanced to today's semifinals and finals in the Calhoun County Match Play Championship at “The Hill” in Anniston.
All four had to win two matches Saturday to move on.
It will be Andrew Brooks (2014 winner) squaring off with No. 2-seeded Jeremy McGatha, who is seeking his first match-play title. The 2017 winner, Chad Calvert, will meet No. 4-seeded Brennan Clay in the other semifinal.
Brooks birdied the final hole to defeat Randy Lipscomb for a come-from-behind win. Brooks was down two holes after eight, but rallied to pull ahead with birdies at Nos. 9, 11 and 12 to take the lead and hung on. He defeated Justin Graveman 3-up to reach the second round.
“I have Jeremy on Sunday and he is on a mission to win his first match play, but I am looking to win my second one. Randy and I did nothing special out there today, and it came down to the last hole. It has been a while since I have been around on Sunday,” Brooks said.
McGatha was on fire, as he rolled to a 5-and-3 win over Chris Cox and a six-hole win over Matt Rogers. He chipped in for eagle on the 13th hole in his win over Rogers.
”I was 6-under par through 15 in the first match and 6-under par through 14 in the second match, so I was playing well. I have never won this tournament and at Pine Hill, so I would definitely like to win on Sunday, but it is going to be tough,” said McGatha.
Calvert played steady golf in his two wins over Frank Brady (5 and 4) and (4 and 3) over Adrian Geeting.
"I played solid golf today, no bogeys and just pars and birdies, which is ideal for match-play,” Calvert said.
Clay took care of business in the first round with a 4 and 2 win over Landon Straub and then birdied No. 18 to hang on and beat White Plains High School golfer Gage Miller.
"Miller is quite a golfer, and I just could not put him away. He just kept coming,” Clay said.
Two-Man tourney
The monthly Fort McClellan Credit Union Two-Man played at Cane Creek was another big success this past Monday as 27 teams battled for places in three flights and enjoyed a great meal from the Cane Creek Grille.
The team of Ray Norris and Jerome Wilson took first place in the first flight with a score of 64. They won a scorecard playoff over the team of Lawrence Key and Kenny Boyd. The team of Danny Stephens and Rocco D’Gomez finished third with a score of 65.
Ted Towns and Denton Hardin captured first place in the second flight with a score of 69. Jimmy Shears and Mike Hammond placed second with a round of 70. Rick Barthel and Jim Kelly finished third with a score of 71.
The third flight was won by Bob McLin and Clark Ware as they won a scorecard playoff over Larry Smith and Neal Kimbrough with a 74. Larry Cunningham and Richard Timmons shot a round of 75 to finish third in the flight.
"We hope to have five flights next time if we can get up to 36 teams," Mike McKinney said. "Pulled pork is on the lunch menu next time.”
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The RMC Foundation Golf Tournament will be Oct. 2, and The Martha Vandervoort Memorial Tournament will be Oct. 10.
The annual Chamber of Commerce Salute to Industry Golf Outing will be Sept. 19 with a shotgun start at noon. It is a four-person scramble. Contact 256-237-3536 to reserve your spot.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart. Sunday's Sept. 1 dogfight was won by Johnny Barnes with a score of plus seven points. Second place was split between Tyler Dopson and Jerre Dingler with a score of plus three points.
The Thursday nine-hole scramble tee time is 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 to get in on the action. The fee is $12 for non-members and $7 for members. Last Thursday’s afternoon nine-hole scramble was won by the team of Caleb McKinney, Johnny Barnes, David Hill, Jimmy Smith, and Brody Smith with 9 under.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 8 a.m. with a tee time of 8:30.
The Anniston City Police Department is having a tournament Sept. 9 with over 108 golfers already signed up.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Oct. 7. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m. There are four flights.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
On Sept. 26, it will be the 29th annual JSU Baptist Campus Ministries Four-Man Scramble. It will be a 1 p.m. shotgun start with check-in at 11:30 and lunch at noon. There will be a $10,000 prize, sponsored by Buster Miles, for the first hole-in-one on a selected par-3 hole. The cost is $60.00 per person and includes two mulligans, range balls and lunch.
There will be a member-guest scramble tournament Oct.12, beginning at 9 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
2019 Trail cards are now only $20 and for those current cardholders, double loyalty points are available for rounds of golf played in August.
The third annual Alzheimer’s Charity Golf Tournament to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association will be Sept. 20 at 8 a.m. It will be a four-man scramble, and the team fee is $400. Contact Ashley Chauncey at 256-782-0960 for further information.
On Labor Day there will be a big cup two-person scramble held on the Backbreaker and Short Course. Larger cups will be placed in diabolical places on each green.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail Card. Twilight rates start at 2:30 p.m. and Super Twilight rates start each day at 4 p.m.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Last week’s results had Bobby Vinson edging Gary Addison and Milton Lay to win the first flight, while D.J. Bailey took the second flight. Tom Roberts and Ken Harper tied for second in the second flight. John Welch won the third flight. Jim Spencer and Fred Phillips tied for second place.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
The course will host a two-man scramble senior tournament on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a 9 a.m. shotgun start, with registration by 8:30. The entry fee is $30 each, and this includes lunch and prize payout. The number of flights will be determined by the number of teams, with a minimum of two. Players must be at least 50 years old. Contact Ted Law at Indian Oaks.
The popular Friday night putting contests are held weekly at 7:30 p.m.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.