From The Bunker: Pair of aces highlight the week

Chase Hollingsworth made his second career ace this week. It came on No. 14 at Pine Hill Country Club from 149 yards. He used an 8-iron and was playing with Ronnie Winton, Danny Whitaker and Josh Davis.
Wayne Jackson made his third career hole-in-one this week on No. 8 from 114 yds. He used an 8-iron to accomplish the big shot. He was playing with Ted Waldrop, Steve Minton and David Toland.
Austin Roberts Golf Tournament
The Austin Roberts Golf Tournament, a four-man scramble, will be held at Pine Hill on Feb. 8. The cost of $45 includes golf, cart and prizes. The event is being held to raise funds to help with the recovery process of Austin Roberts, who was involved in an accident recently. Donations will be accepted. Tee time is 9 a.m.
Alabama Junior Golf Association Tournament
Cider Ridge is hosting an Alabama Junior Golf Association Tournament on Feb. 12. If interested in playing, please call the clubhouse at Cider Ridge for more details.
Super Bowl Backward 3-Person Scramble
Silver Lakes will host a Super Bowl Backward 3-Person Scramble with a 9 a.m. shotgun start on Feb. 12. Participants will play the Mindbreaker and Short Courses during this event. The nine holes on the Short Course will be played backward, creating an entirely different landscape. The entry fee is $225 per team ($75 per person). This includes greens fee, cart fee, range balls, lunch, mulligans and prizes. A raffle for a 65-inch TV is also included in the entry fee.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational is slated for June 3-5. Ty Cole is the defending champion.
The Parent-Child Tournament will be held June 18-19.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 86th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 27-28, and the Buddy Moore Charity Classic will be Sept. 10 -11. The County Match-Play Championship will be played Oct. 1-2. Gary Wigington is the defending champion of the County and Match-Play Championships.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Feb. 7. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
The Anniston City Championship is on the schedule for June 25-26. Brennan Clay is the defending champion.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Oxford City Championship is set for April 30-May 1. Ty Cole is the defending champion.
The Golfweek Amateur Tour event is on the schedule for May 21. The Rolling Red Tour Shootout will be held Oct. 25 with the Rolling Red Classic slated for Oct. 26-27.
Demos and fittings with TaylorMade Stealth driver, hybrid, 3 and 5 woods are available. Please call the pro shop if interested.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The White Plains golf team will be holding a fundraiser tournament Feb. 26. It is a three-man scramble and the cost is $60 a person. There will be tickets sold for a chance to win $1,000 on a pre-round ball drop.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be held July 30-31. The defending champion is Brennan Clay.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
The Calhoun County Two-Man will be held April 2-3. The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be played May 14-15.