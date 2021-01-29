From the Bunker: Oxford golf teams dusting off the clubs

The Oxford High School boys and girls golf teams are dusting off the clubs for the 2021 season after the COVID-19 pandemic took away the entire season last year.
“Our first match was on the day that they cancelled all spring sports last year, so we have missed a whole year,” coach David Weeks said.
Jeff Bain will take over the boys team this year while Weeks will be back as the girls coach.
“We have all four players back from last year's team, but are still fairly young as they are a junior, sophomore, freshman and an eighth grader,” Weeks said.
Two years ago, Weeks’ girls finished second in the Section and advanced to sub-state. Hopes are higher this year with all the returning players. The first match for the girls will be in Sylacauga on March 15. The boys will play a match on the same day against White Plains.
Pine Hill Senior Two-man
The team of Stancil/Pinkard shot a 63 and defeated the team of Ray/Wilson by a tie-breaker to win the January Pine Hill Senior Two-Man Tournament last week. The team of Boyd/Akers placed third with a score of 65.
The first flight was won by the team of Grubbs/Surrency with a score of 70. Second place went to the team of Anderson/Turner and third went to Drummond/Haywood.
The team of Borchelt/Franklin shot a 73 to win the second flight. Second place went to Davis/Baugh and Jackson/Waldrop placed third.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational (a 54-hole event) will be held June 4-6, and The Sunny King Charity Classic is scheduled for July 9-11.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The Calhoun County Championship will be held August 28-29. The Buddy Moore Charity Classic two-man scramble will be held Sept. 11-12. The County Match Play Championship will be held Sept. 25-26.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays, with registration times at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grille.
The next City of Anniston Senior Two-Man Scramble will be Feb 1. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
The Cane Creek Golf Course Championship will be held May 22-23.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card. Card-holders can get 15 percent off their golf fees at check in, 25 percent off Troon Card rates on the day of their birthday, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops, 10 percent off at participating golf course restaurants and 25 percent off club rental fees. Card-holders get other privileges as well.
It is Twilight Tuesday on Tuesdays in January. You can play 18 holes at any time during the day at twilight rates.
Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine.
The Oxford City Championship Tournament will be played at Cider Ridge Golf Course May 1-2.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The White Plains golf team fundraiser will be held Feb. 27.
The Pine Hill Country Club Invitational will be held July 31-Aug. 1.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail Cards are available for $35.
The Count Two-Man Championship will be held March 27-28 at Silver Lakes. The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be May 15-16.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.