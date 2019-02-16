I spent some time out of the country last week in Israel and was eager to see what the golf world was like over there. I found that it is very limited — there is only one course in the entire country.
It is located on the Mediterranean Sea in the northern part of Israel and is very exclusive in that it is available to only the rich. It is where the Romans King Herod built one of his palaces and the remarkable ruins are nearby. It is a very beautiful setting.
Noteworthy
—Danny Whittaker picked up his first career ace Feb. 10 on the 175-yard fourth hole at “The Hill.” He used a 7-iron on his historic shot. Charles Carden, Johnny Barnes, Ted Heim and Kelly Rogers were witnesses.
—Mike McKinney reports that the recent Fort McClellan Senior Two-Man scramble was another huge success. ”We had 54 players turn out and once again the Lord blessed us with mild weather. The food was great from the Cane Creek Grille and featured pork, baked beans, potato salad, rolls and a chocolate chip cookie,” said McKinney.
—First flight winners were the team of Dennis Reaves and Doug Bragg who fire a 61. The team of Irwin-Maddox was second with a 63, while the team of Trammell-Kinsey placed third with a 64.
The team of Hammond-Vought won the second flight with a 69. Whitman-Potterfield was second in a scorecard playoff with a 70. The team of Stillman- Wildman finished third with a 70.
The team of Ware-McClain took the third flight in a scorecard playoff over the team of Harris-Cunningham with a score of 70. Savage-Simmons placed third with a 76.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. On May 3, the ERA King UCP tournament will be held. Shotgun start at 10 a.m.
On May 4-5, it will be the ACC Club Championships, and on May 31-June 2, it will be the Wilfred Galbraith ACC Invitational. On June 15-16, it will be the ACC parent-child tournament.
The Sunny King Classic will be July 12-14, and on Aug. 17-18, it will be the ACC four-ball invitational.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
There are dogfights each Saturday and Sunday.
The Calhoun County Championship is scheduled for Aug. 10-11. The “Buddy Moore” will be held Aug. 24-25 and the Calhoun County match-play event will be Sept. 7-8.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 9 a.m. with a tee time of 9:30. Bo Savage and Amos Kirkpatrick won this week’s dogfight with a score of plus-5 points. Bill Curry, Ralph Aldis and Bobby Hunter tied for third with plus-1 point. Kirkpatrick had the most skins with five.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Mar 4. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
The Cane Creek Invitational has moved in the Calhoun County Tour schedule so that it will be the first event of the year. It now sits in the March 23-24 time slot.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): There is a special “Bring Your Buddy” package in place that includes 18 holes of golf, cart, range balls and beverages and chicken wings after the round.
Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. On Monday-Thursday, these special rates are $35 a person, and on Friday-Sunday the rates are $39 a person.
Twilight golf begins at 3 p.m. each day and starts at noon Tuesday and Thursday. On Monday-Thursday, the cost is $37 and Friday through Saturday the cost is $41.
You can currently play all day at a special rate. On Monday through Thursday the rate is $55 and Friday through Sunday the rate is just $65.
A Callaway Demo Day is set for March 3.
The Cider Ridge Invitational will be May 4-5.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.
The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
On July 27-28, the Pine Hill Invitational will be held.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. March 5 is the next scheduled date for 2019.
It's time to sign up for the 2019 Trail Card. You can do it online. Trail Card winter rates are $29.95 plus tax for 18 holes plus cart on weekdays and $39.95 on weekends.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail card.
There is a senior two-person scramble to be held Feb. 19 and March 19. All times are a 10 a.m. shotgun start.
The County Two-Man event will be April 6-7 in 2019, and the RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be June 22-23.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
The course will host a two-man scramble senior tournament on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a 10 a.m. shotgun start, with registration by 8:30 a.m. The entry fee is $30 each, and this includes lunch and prize payout. The number of flights will be determined by the number of teams, with a minimum of two. Players must be at least 50 years old. Contact Ted Law at Indian Oaks.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.