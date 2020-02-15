From the Bunker: No refs needed in golf

Rain played havoc with most of the golf in the last week as the courses were soaked and play was limited.
Even so, the season kind of gets going with the Deep Freeze beginning next weekend at Silver Lakes.
Maybe it's just the fact that winter has kept everyone inside that I ran across a lot of irritable things in the last two weeks: whatever happened to acting with a little bit of class? It is more the exception on the golf course than in most sports.
One can only blame themselves for not performing as well as you can in golf and the fans are respectful almost all the time.
However, in the last two weeks I heard enough from basketball fans. I do the public address for Oxford basketball, and I sit by the other team’s scorekeeper and in front of the visiting fans.
In the past two weeks, I have heard the scorekeeper for one team get into an argument with the referee, call him a bad name, and get tossed out of the gym. The next night a fan from a Georgia high school used obscene language to blast the referees and then went after me because I turned around and looked at him. Oxford officials then got to him and gave him the choice to shut up or leave. He shut up, thankfully.
Another game saw the scorekeeper just yell and scream and want a foul called on every single play.
Anyway, whatever happened to letting the kids play the game, accepting the result, showing some class and going home?
In golf, they call their own penalties. There is nobody to complain to. It's just a game. It is outside, and there is true sportsmanship. We could all learn from that.
It is amazing how people want to blame someone else for losing.
Deep Freeze tourney
The Deep Freeze Backward Tournament will be Saturday. The golfers will play 18 holes: nine Championship holes on the Backbreaker and nine holes on the Short Course. All 18 holes will be played backward, creating an entirely different landscape.
The tournament will have a 9 a.m. shotgun start and will be played in a three-person scramble format. The fee is $60 a person, which includes greens fee, tax, cart fee, range balls, lunch and prizes.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The ERA King UCP Charity Event will be May 1, 2020, at 9 a.m. It is the eighth annual event and will be a four-man scramble.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart. The Thursday afternoon scramble has been shut down until the spring.
John Tyson won the Feb. 12 dogfight with plus-5 points. Ted Heim and Justin Upton tied for second with plus-3 points.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with a cart is just $28. There is a winter special rate in place from noon to close Monday through Friday. You can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be March 2. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m. There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
Cider Ridge was named one of the 10 best public golf courses in Alabama by Best Things Alabama 2019.
Kids with a paying adult play free after the clock hits noon.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
They are offering a winter membership, featuring unlimited golf through Feb. 29, 2020, at nine RTJ sites. Call the clubhouse for more information.
The 2020 membership card is on sale and it features discounts on green fees, merchandise and dining at all the Robert Trent Jones locations.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
