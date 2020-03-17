From the Bunker: No plans for now to cancel county tour events

My, how things have changed in the world since I last wrote this column. The coronavirus has reared its ugly head and sent the world and the sports world into a tizzy of cancellations, delays and suspensions.
It was brutal over the weekend as I found myself watching a round of golf at the TPC in Jacksonville. The Tokyo Marathon was the biggest thrill. Everything else was replays.
The local Calhoun Tour seems like it may escape the cancellations as golf courses appear to be not deeply crowded with the tournament going on.
”As long as the courses are open, we have no plans to cancel anything right now,” Tour director Jeremy McGatha said.
JSU golf
The Jacksonville State girls golf team played in its last match of the academic year at the River Landing Classic in Wallace, N.C., this past week. The Gamecocks did well, finishing fourth in the field. The rest of the season is canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former White Plains standout Layne Dyar had another fine tournament, as she carved out a steady 74-75-74 and finished in a tie for 16th place with a 7-over 223.
Chloe Borders, a former Jacksonville Christian golfer, shot a 234 for the Gamecocks.
The team finished in fourth behind winner UNC-Wilmington. The Gamecocks shot a three-day total of 889, just eight strokes off of the lead.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The ERA King UCP Charity Event will be May 1 at 9 a.m. It is the eighth annual event and will be a four-man scramble. The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational will be May 29-31. It is a 54-hole event for the Calhoun County Golf Tour. There will be an ACC Country Club Junior tournament June 13.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
The March 8 dogfight was won by Danny Whittaker with plus-5 points. Mark Gaines, Charles Carden and Johnny Barnes tied for second with plus-2 points.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart. The Thursday afternoon scramble has been shut down until the spring.
The Calhoun County Championship will be Aug. 8-9.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with a cart is just $28. There is a winter special rate in place from noon to close Monday through Friday. You can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf.
Bill Turner won the March 9 dogfight with plus-2 points. Robert Hood and Ralph Aldis tied for second with plus-1 point.
On March 12, Dennis Moyer and Bill Barker tied for first place in the dogfight with plus-7 points each.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union Senior two-man scramble tournament will be April 6. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m. There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up. There is cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over off of the red tees.
The Cane Creek Invitational will be April 18-19.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
Cider Ridge was named one of the 10 best public golf courses in Alabama by Best Things Alabama 2019.
Kids play free after 12 p.m. with a paying adult.
The Oxford City Championship will be May 2-3 and hosted by Cider Ridge.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Piedmont High School Golf fundraiser will be June 27 at 1 p.m. at Pine Hill It will be a three- person scramble with two mulligans included. The cost is $60 a person which includes lunch and cart fees.
Contact Pine hill Country Club or Horace Bramblett at 256-447-2829 for further information. You can also purchase a sponsorship.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be July 25-26.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
The 2020 membership card is on sale and it features discounts on green fees, merchandise and dining at all the Robert Trent Jones locations.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
The Silver Lakes Invitational will be June 13-14.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
