From the Bunker: Neighbors Moore, Lipscomb win Calhoun County Two-Man

It had been a long day as Dane Moore stood over his ball from 85 yards out. There was water between him and the green, and a crowd had gathered to watch him hit his team’s second shot on the first hole of a playoff. The pressure was on.
Moore nailed a perfect wedge to within three feet of the hole, and he and his partner, Randy Lipscomb, had a victory in the Calhoun County Two-Man tournament. The pair won by one shot over the team of Max Bassler and Layton Bussey. Moore tapped in the winning putt.
It was a shot that Moore had seen before. He lives next door to playing partner Lipscomb and they regularly hit 85-yard practice shots in the backyard while working on their games.
“There was really nothing to it as I hit that shot all the time,” Moore said. “I just had to line up, get a good swing and it just worked out well.”
Moore and Lipscomb came into Sunday’s final round three shots behind Carrollton, Ga., golfers Brandon Hammond and John Harmon and trailed most of the day. They took the lead on their 17th hole with a birdie, while Hammond-Harmon had a double bogey on their 15th.
Bassler and Bussey hung right with them and missed a short putt on 18 that would’ve given them the win. Both teams finished at 21-under par.
The day looked like it was going to belong to Hammond and Harmon. They started the day tied for first with Ott and Dalton Chandler. Both teams were three shots up on the rest of the field at 15-under par.
However, five straight pars allowed the rest of the field to start nipping at their heels. The Chandlers bogied the third hole to fall behind and couldn’t get any putts to drop all day.
Hammond and Harmon caught fire in the middle of the round as they played their next seven holes in 7-under par. After opening up a three-shot lead with just four holes left, the defending champs appeared well on their way to defending their title.
However, there was trouble in paradise looming on their 15th hole. Three shots landed in the woods, and by the time they got out, they had posted a double bogey. Moore-Lipscomb and Bassler-Bussey had posted birdies, making it a three-way tie.
Hammond-Harmon parred 18 to drop out of the tie, and it set the stage for the two-team playoff.
“It was our strategy all day to let me get my drive into play and then let Dane rip one and it worked out well,” Lipscomb said. “Dane hit some great shots out there and it was a lot of fun.
“The key to our round was parring No. 3, as both of our second shots went right, and you do not want to be right on that hole. We managed to get up and down and save a bogey and that was our only real problem all day.”
Ty Cole and Gary Wigington placed fourth with a score of 18-under par. They were tied with the Chandlers and Jacob and Lewis LeCroy. Jeremy McGatha and Brennan Clay placed seventh with a two-day total of 17-under par.
Tanner Wells and Matt Miller won the first flight with a score of 17-under par. Alex Casey-Michael Harper, Landon Straub-Jason Johnson and Nick Pollard-Josh Poole tied for second place with a score of 15-under par.
The team of Patrick Cooper and Shawn Ledbetter won the second flight with a score of 11-under par. They were three strokes better than Caleb Bowen and Jake Goggans.
Daily Thomas and Ethan Davis posted a 6-under-par score to win the third flight. Danny Whitaker and Mark Gaines placed second with a score of 3-under par.
Piedmont golf at Pine Hill
The annual Piedmont Golf Benefit three-person scramble is set up to take place Friday, June 10, with a 2 p.m. shotgun start at Pine Hill Country Club. All proceeds go to the Piedmont High School golf program.
The cost is $60 a player, including the cart, for the 18-hole event. There are sponsorships available. For more information call the Pine Hill clubhouse or contact Horace Bramblett at 256-447-2829 or 256-294-8580 and at hbramblett@pcsboe.us.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The ERA King Charity Classic will be held Friday, May 20, with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. East Central Alabama United Cerebral Palsy will receive benefits from this great event.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational is slated for June 3-5. Ty Cole is the defending champion.
The Parent-Child Tournament will be held June 18-19.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 86th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 27-28, and the Buddy Moore Charity Classic will be Sept. 10-11. The County Match Play Championship will be played Oct. 1-2. Gary Wigington is the defending champion of the County and the Match-Play championships.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held April 7. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
The Anniston City Championship is on the schedule for June 25-26. Brennan Clay is the defending champion.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The team of S. Minton/F. Toland fired a 62 to win the monthly senior two-man tournament. The team of Kinsey/Garmon came in second place with a score of 64. M. Shook/T. Hoch and Howell/Irwin tied for third place with a round of 66.
The second flight was won on tie-breakers by the team of Franklin/Borchelt with a score of 70. Noah/Fralic and Estes/Arden placed next.
The team of Kemp/Thompson broke out of a three-way tie to win the third flight with a round of 74.
The Oxford City Championship is set for April 30-May 1. Ty Cole is the defending champion.
The Golf Week Amateur Tour event is on the schedule for May 21. The Rolling Red Tour Shootout will be held on Oct. 25, with the Rolling Red Classic slated for Oct. 26-27.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
On Monday, April 18, there will be a senior two-man scramble, flighted after completion of play. Sign up by April 17. The cost is $25 a player.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be held July 30-31. The defending champion is Brennan Clay.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be played May 14-15.
There are free green fees on the first Tuesday of each month — except for the month of May — when you bring in your 2022 Trail Card. The dates for the rest of the year are May 10, June 7, July 5, Aug. 2, Sept. 6, Oct, 4, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6.