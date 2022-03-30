From the Bunker: Miracles do happen

Sometimes things don’t go the way you expect them to. This past weekend was a prime example. Even though I am your local golf writer, I’ve never played much golf, as I was a baseball and softball player into my late 30s. Since then, work and family matters have taken up so much of my time that there’s been very little chance to play.
This past weekend there was a four-man scramble for the Parker Memorial Baptist Church. I have been playing in this scramble for years, but due to leg issues, I did not want to play this year. It hurts to walk, so why try to play a round of golf? Plus, I can’t see well enough on my drives to find my ball after I hit it.
Thus, I could not get out of playing, so I thought I would write a story on how to lose a four-man scramble golf tournament. Chip Howell is our best golfer, and his team almost always wins. I’ve done this 28 times with nothing to show for it.
It started out as a sure way to lose and was going to make a great story. I was banged up, and we lost one player, so we had to play with three. This meant that I would be swinging twice on every hole.
Then one of my teammates, David Phillips, showed up. He was struggling with his own ailments and was trying to get out of playing, also.
So, with one less player and two banged-up hackers playing along with Scott Key, my story was going to be a perfect storm for how to lose.
However, a strange thing happened. We birdied the first hole, parred the second and birdied the next four. A bogey ensued, but we eagled the next hole.
Scott was making perfect drives, while David and I were rolling in occasional putts and making beautiful chips. The timing of our good shots and bad shots lined up perfectly on this unique day.
David and I were mainly focused on staying on our feet after a swing and not really looking at the score. All of a sudden, we were in the clubhouse and had a huge lead over the rest of the field. All we had to wait on was Chip’s group to come in to see if we had somehow hung on to win the darn thing.
Chip came in and turned in his scorecard. Amazingly, we were one shot better, and I had my first team victory ever. I think I will retire. It doesn’t get any luckier than that.
Chip Howell, Mike Moore, Phil Stout and Jerry Marks placed second in the event. Third place went to the team of William Weiser, James Riddle, Joe Lancaster and David Fitzgerald and fourth place went to the team of Carter Gable, Phillip Delano, Stan Barger and Johnny Austin.
Piedmont golf at Pine Hill
The annual Piedmont Golf Benefit three-person scramble is set up to take place Friday, June 10, with a 2 p.m. shotgun start at Pine Hill Country Club. All proceeds go to the Piedmont High School golf program.
The cost is $60 a player, including the cart, for the 18-hole event. There are sponsorships available. For more information call the Pine Hill clubhouse or contact Horace Bramblett at 256-447-2829 or 256-294-8580 and at hbramblett@pcsboe.us.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational is slated for June 3-5. Ty Cole is the defending champion.
The Parent-Child Tournament will be held June 18-19.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 86th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 27-28, and the Buddy Moore Charity Classic will be Sept. 10-11. The County Match Play Championship will be played Oct. 1-2. Gary Wigington is the defending champion of the County and the Match-Play championships.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held April 7. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
The Anniston City Championship is on the schedule for June 25-26. Brennan Clay is the defending champion.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Oxford City Championship is set for April 30-May 1. Ty Cole is the defending champion.
The Golf Week Amateur Tour event is on the schedule for May 21. The Rolling Red Tour Shootout will be held on Oct. 25, with the Rolling Red Classic slated for Oct. 26-27.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be held July 30-31. The defending champion is Brennan Clay.
On Monday, April 18, there will be a senior two-man scramble, flighted after completion of play. Sign up by April 17. The cost is $25 a player.
The March senior two-man scramble was won by the team of Garmon/Kinsey with a score of 64. The teams of Trammell/Stancill and K. Boyd/Randall tied for second place with a score of 65.
The first flight was taken by the team of Whitman/Barker on a tie-breaker over the teams of Law/Wilson and R. Carter/D. Curvin. They all shot 68.
The team of Hammonds/Shears won the second flight on a tie-breaker with a round of 72. The teams of Haywood/Drummond and Collins/Britt placed second and third, respectively.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
The Calhoun County Two-Man will be held April 2-3. The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be played May 14-15.