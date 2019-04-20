The Jacksonville State women placed third in the Ohio Valley Conference women's championships this past week at the Schoolmaster Course at the Shoals on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.
The Gamecocks finished three strokes behind Eastern Kentucky and 23 strokes behind Murray State. Senior Paula Vega shot even par for the 54-hole event and placed fourth overall, just five strokes off of the lead.
The JSU men placed 10th at Shoal Creek this last week in Birmingham. They were two shots better than Tennessee and were only six shots behind sixth-place Auburn. Alabama won the three-day event by 19 strokes over LSU.
The Gamecocks will play their conference tournament this week.
Hole-in-one
Morris Mink delivered his fourth career ace April 17 at Pine Hill.
He knocked it home from 108 yards out on the No. 16 hole with a pitching wedge. Sonny Rogers and Jim Landers were witnesses.
Dyar gets a win
I usually check all the Alabama Junior Golf events to see if any of our local talent is playing, and I missed Hanna Dyar’s win at Goosepond earlier this year.
She is 10th on their points list despite having only played one of the six tournaments.
Dyar is currently wrapped up with the White Plains golf season as they get ready for their playoffs.
Chandler's season
Where is Dalton Chandler? You may have been wondering. The youngster from Alexandria won a record four events in one season on the Calhoun County Tour two years ago and was off playing in bigger tournaments a year ago. He was back in the County Two-Man last week, and I had a chance to visit.
He is one semester short of getting his degree at Jacksonville State and says he will playing more here this summer as he wraps up his degree.
Donoho tennis
I have to throw in a little Donoho tennis this week as the boys and girls head to Lagoon Park in Montgomery for the state tournament. We have had an exchange student, Harrison Han, living with us for the last four years, and we have watched him turn into a very good tennis player the last three years.
He has grown from a tentative freshman living in a brand-new world to a confident player with a crushing serve. He is undefeated this season in No. 2 singles play and heads to the state tournament with high hopes. It will be his third trip to state, and I am sure he will do his best. The boys team finished sixth last year
My thoughts are with all the other Donoho players I think the girls have a real shot at coming away with a state championship. They finished third a year ago and Virginia Hutto and Claire Hillman made it to finals of their divisions.
They have all been a pleasure to hang around with this year.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
On May 3, the ERA King UCP tournament will be held. It will be a shotgun start at 10 a.m. and is a four-man scramble.
On May 31-June 2, the Wilfred Galbraith ACC Invitational will be held. The entry fee is $200, $160 for ACC members, for the three-day event and includes practice rounds May 29-30, lunch each day, prizes and a dinner party on the night of June 1. There will be a senior division this year for players 65 and older and the lowest 32 Friday scores will comprise the Championship Flight.
On June 15-16, it will be the ACC parent-child tournament.
The Sunny King Classic will be July 12-14, and on Aug. 17-18, it will be the ACC four-ball invitational.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
There are dogfights each Saturday and Sunday. Adrian Geeting captured the April 14 dogfight with plus-4 points. He was one point better than Caleb Bowen and seven points better than Gary Thomas, Johnny Barnes and Benji Turley.
The Thursday nine-hole scramble tee time is 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 to get in on the action. The fee is $12 for non-members and $7 for members. The team of Tyler Dopson, Danny Whitaker, Roger Chandler and Ryan Jones capture the April 18 scramble in a chip-off with 5-under par.
The Calhoun County Championship is scheduled for Aug. 10-11. The “Buddy Moore” will be held Aug. 24-25, and the Calhoun County match-play event will be Sept 7-8.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 9 a.m. with a tee time of 9:30
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be May 6. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
On April 26, Callaway will have a Demo Day. The Cider Ridge Invitational will be May 4-5.
On May 17, the seventh annual Life South Community Blood Centers Golf tournament will tee off at 11 a.m. Contact Brite Whitaker at bbwhitaker@lifesouth.org for more details.
The Alabama State Golf Association’s Women’s Stroke Play Tournament will be June 18-20.
There will be two-man senior scramble May 20, June 10, July 8, Aug. 12 and Oct 14 at a cost of $45 a player, which includes green and cart fees.
There will be two summer junior camps coming up. The first will be held June 3-6 and are for ages 5-13 and will be held from 8 a.m.-noon each day. The second camp will be July 22-25.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.
The fifth annual Faith Cup, a three-man scramble, will be held May 11. The cost is $60 a player and includes range balls, mulligans and lunch catered by Top of the River. Lunch is 11:30 a.m., and tee time is 1 p.m. Call Jonathan Pate at 256-310-4874 for more details.
The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m. On July 27-28, the Pine Hill Invitational will be held.
The team of Brad Young, Eddie Hanvey and Gary Wigington shot 14-under par to win the first flight of Alan Pierce Elks Lodge Golf Tournament on April 18. The team of Wayne Naramore, Keith Haywood and Marcus King shot 4-under par to win the second flight.
The scores were low for the 10th annual Lea Fite Steel Mongolia Golf Tournament held at Pine Hill on April 13. The winning team of Ott Chandler, Jacob LeCroy and Lewis LeCroy won the first flight with 17-under par. The team of Will Brown, Jessica Howard and Clay Calkins placed second at 14 under.
The second flight was won by the team of Steve Perry, David Hurst and Tyler Lawson as they shot a 7-under par and won by tiebreaker over Fran Doyle, Denny Seckinger and Larry Johnston.
The Green Jacket Classic on April 13 was won by Josh Davis
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. The next event is May 7.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail card. Twilight rates start at 2:30 p.m. and Super Twilight rates start each day at 4 p.m.
The annual Larry Ginn golf tournament will be Saturday at Silver Lakes. It is a three-man scramble with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. The fee is $75 a person, which includes lunch, cart, green fees and prizes. Prizes will be awarded for two flights. For more information, contact Lenn Costner at 256-310-2139.
The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be June 22-23.
On June 25 the Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifier will be held.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Harold Misenhimer edged Steve Pressley and Danny Craven to win the first flight in the April 15 tournament at Oak Mountain. Wayne McCarty got past Ron Mays to win the second flight. Skip Genetski won the third flight and Jim Spencer was second. The next event is at Terri Pines on April 22 at 9 a.m.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
The course will host a two-man scramble senior tournament on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a 9 a.m. shotgun start, with registration by 8:30 a.m. The entry fee is $30 each, and this includes lunch and prize payout. The number of flights will be determined by the number of teams, with a minimum of two. Players must be at least 50 years old. Contact Ted Law at Indian Oaks. This month’s event will be May 8.
April’s senior two-man scramble was won by the team of Jerome Wilson and Ted Law. Larry Hensley and Jimmy Buckelew placed second. The team of Ronnie Cofiels and Rocco Gomez won the second flight with Bruce Crosson and Starling Ridgeway finishing second.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.