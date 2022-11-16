From the Bunker: Miller wins Pine Hill club championship

Blustery winds and cold did not stop the Pine Hill club championship from being played this past weekend at the Pine Hill Country Club.
In yet another sign that the county has a lot of good young golfers, Gage Miller rallied from one stroke down Saturday to edge Kenny Okins by one stroke and win the championship. Miller shot 69-71-140 (4 under par) and was the only golfer under par on both days. Okins shot a 68 on Saturday to lead by one going into Sunday’s final round. He shot 73 on Sunday.
Daniel Black came in third place with a 70-75-145 score for the tournament. Tanner Wells fired a 69 on Saturday but shot a 76 on Sunday to end up in fourth place. Clay Calkins shot 72-74-146 to finish fifth.
Jason Rich shot a 72 on Sunday to win the First Flight with a two-day total of 149. He was three strokes better than Billy McCroskey and Jonathan Pate, who each shot 152.
Austin Elliott shot 165 to take first in the Second Flight. Houston Black and Tim Wilcox were one stroke back at 166.
Cam Hurst won the Third Flight with a score of 168. Mike Ledbetter finished at 172 and Logan Watson placed third with a score of 173.
Chip Howell shot 71-73-144 to win the Senior Division. Keith Hayward placed second with a score of 147 and Bob Feight was third with a score of 152.
Allen Mangum put together two rounds of 80 to win the First Flight of the Senior Division. He was six strokes better than Robbie Robertson. Two strokes behind Robertson was Rickey Hurst at 168.
Mike Lett won the Senior Second Flight with a score of 84-79-163. Steve Perry shot a score of 171 for second and Randall Doss was third with a score of 174.
The annual Toys for Kids Golf Classic out at Pine Hill will be held Dec. 3 at 9 a.m. The event centers around the Christmas spirit and the donation of toys to kids for Christmas. The event seems to just keep growing and growing as Pine Hill Country Club owner Cory Etter does a remarkable job putting this event together.
The golf event is a four-man scramble with a $65 entry fee per player plus an unwrapped toy. This leads to a huge pile of toys under and around the Christmas tree in the clubhouse.
The proceeds benefit underprivileged children in the Calhoun County School System and H.E.A.R.T.S foundation in Cleburne County. Sign up to play or be a sponsor.
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Start times for the Cane Creek dogfights have changed. Report time is now 9 a.m., with a tee time of 9:30 a.m.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Dec. 5. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Tough Man Individual Tournament will be held on Nov. 19. All holes will be played from the back tees. The cost is $45.
The Alpha Elite (four-person scramble) Golf Tournament will be played Dec. 9, starting at 9 a.m. The cost is $80 a person. Contact Preston Woodard (256-770-3909) or Brandon Tuck (256-453-2203) for more information.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month. The last tournament of the year is Dec. 13.
There are free green fees on the first Tuesday of each month when you bring in your 2022 Trail Card.