From the Bunker: Miller, Watson win county two-man tourney

The team of Matt Miller and Chad Watson shot a pair of 63s on Saturday and Sunday to hang on and win the Calhoun County Two-Man championship at Silver Lakes. The tournament is usually held as the season-opener for the Calhoun County Tour, but was delayed to the end of the year because of the pandemic.
Miller and Watson held off the team of Ott Chandler and Jeremy Parnell, who finished one stroke back at 127. Brennan Clay-Jeremy McGatha and Dalton Chandler-Caleb McKinney tied for third with two-day totals of 129.
The team of Clay Calkins-Mike Lett won the First Flight with 133, and the team of Chris Cox-Blake Grisham won the Second Flight with 143.
Toys for Kids
It is that time of the year for the annual Toys for Kids Tournament at Pine Hill Country Club. It usually occurs the first Saturday in December, unless I enter the tournament and it rains two straight weekends in sheets. All the golfers bring toys as part of the entry fee.
All of these toys are gathered around a tree in the club house, and it is a wonderful scene. These toys then go to kids in the area that may not get any toys for Christmas and in the year of COVID-19, I'm sure this year they will be needed even more. You can bring a toy and drop it off, even if you are not playing in the tournament.
Hole-in-one
We may have to re-name this segment to the Bruce Collins Show as he drilled another ace last week at Pine Hill.
He added his second ace in as many weeks on a par-4 this time. The 10th hole is guarded by water, and Collins pulled out his driver and went over the water and stuck it in the hole. He was playing with Ralph Carter and David Curvin, who were also playing with Collins last week. Can he make it three straight weeks?
Etter places second
Pine Hill’s Cory Etter is a force to beat in the Alabama-Northwest Florida PGA.
For the third straight year he has placed in the top three spots in the annual match play event that takes place in the fall. In 2018 he was third and in 2019 he won the event. This year he placed second.
He won his first four matches before falling to Todd Bailey in the finals.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Club is offering 120-day trial memberships between now and Dec. 31. Call the Club to find out more details.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Saturday. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grille.
The next City of Anniston Senior Two-Man Scramble will be Dec. 7. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. Kids play free after 3 p.m. with a paying adult.
You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card. Card-holders can get 15 percent off their golf fees at check in, 25 percent off Troon Card rates on the day of their birthday, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops, 10 percent off at participating golf course restaurants and 25 percent off club rental fees. Card-holders get other privileges as well.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Senior two-man scrambles will be Nov. 16 and Dec. 21. They are all 9 a.m. shotgun starts.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.